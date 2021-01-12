UnworkableDisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies

Associated Press Jan 12, 2021
Share Now on:
Share
The late Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2014 at the Venetian Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nev. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies

Associated Press Jan 12, 2021
The late Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2014 at the Venetian Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nev. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness, his wife said Tuesday.

Miriam Adelson and the Las Vegas Sands Corp. both released statements confirming Adelson’s death. He was 87 years old.

He was the son of immigrants, raised with two siblings in a Boston tenement, who over the second half of his life became one of the world’s richest men.

Latest Stories on Marketplace

The chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation brought singing gondoliers to the Las Vegas Strip and foresaw correctly that Asia would be an even bigger market.

In 2018, Forbes ranked him No. 15 in the U.S., worth an estimated $35.5 billion.

“If you do things differently, success will follow you like a shadow,” he said during a 2014 talk to the gambling industry in Las Vegas.

Adelson was considered the nation’s most influential GOP donor over the final years of his life, at times setting records for individual contributions during a given election cycle.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Hundreds of small music venues are struggling to stay open
COVID-19
Hundreds of small music venues are struggling to stay open
Companies suspend political donations following Capitol riot
Companies suspend political donations following Capitol riot
Ford is latest automaker to cut production due to microchip shortage
COVID-19
Ford is latest automaker to cut production due to microchip shortage
Will Capitol attack hike security costs for Biden inauguration?
Will Capitol attack hike security costs for Biden inauguration?