The Trump administration restricts U.S. travel to Cuba

The Trump administration has suspended all travel to Cuba by cruise line and yacht. The most popular method of travel to Cuba is across the water, so the new ban presents a major disruption to cruise companies and their ticket holders.

It’s a reversal of restrictions eased during the Obama era, when some travel to Cuba was reopened to Americans after a decades-long ban. The new restrictions don’t apply to previously booked air travel.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Cuban travel industry remain hopeful that Americans will still find provisional workarounds to visit Cuba.