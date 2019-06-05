The Trump administration restricts U.S. travel to Cuba

The Trump administration has suspended all travel to Cuba by cruise line and yacht. The most popular method of travel to Cuba is across the water, so the new ban presents a major disruption to cruise companies and their ticket holders.
It’s a reversal of restrictions eased during the Obama era, when some travel to Cuba was reopened to Americans after a decades-long ban. The new restrictions don’t apply to previously booked air travel.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Cuban travel industry remain hopeful that Americans will still find provisional workarounds to visit Cuba.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Kai explains how Marketplace Investors make a difference.