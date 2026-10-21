Small town economics clash with Big Tech agendas

Can data centers revitalize communities? Plus: baby formula, Elon Musk, and “The Age of Work.”
When Facebook broke ground in 2010, Prineville, Oregon, had a dying timber industry and double-digit unemployment. Now, its economy's on a tear.
Abbott, which also makes diagnostics and medical devices, will spin off the unit that makes Similac and Ensure into its own publicly traded company.
The companies stand to benefit in many ways. But there are downsides.
Wesley Rule of Knoxville Fine Violins in Knoxville, Tennessee, checks in on business this fall.
Kai Ryssdal and Nela Richardson reflect on “The Age of Work,” a two-year reporting project spanning four countries on three continents.