In the customs business, delays are becoming less common

As container ship congestion eases in some major U.S. ports (while building in others), customs broker Gretchen Blough is starting to see things “calm down” in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“We know the fixed date of when freight is arriving now,” Blough said. “Before, it was a little unpredictable because of all the port delays.”

But things are still busy for Blough, who works at Logistics Plus in Erie. She’s hired two people in order to deal with demand.

“The last person we hired had actually applied for an accounting position. And I thought, ‘Well, she pays good attention to detail,'” she said. “Customs kind of takes a special kind of person. They have to be able to make sure that the paperwork looks good, that all the weights and the values are correct.”

Added Blough: “We’re kind of the Ally Sheedy of ‘The Breakfast Club.'”

