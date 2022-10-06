This Is UncomfortableEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Why women have been left behind in the job recovery
Oct 6, 2022

Why women have been left behind in the job recovery

Jaime Reina/AFP via Getty Images
A major obstacle women face in trying to rejoin the workforce is reliable, affordable child care. Plus, disaster SNAP, a water conservation deal and the lurker economy.

Segments From this episode

The cost of economic lurking

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 6, 2022
As we wait for a recession to happen or inflation to come down, we're postponing big decisions. The economy feels it.
As prices fluctuate, it can be agonizing to wait and see what the economy will do next. The waiting can affect spending.
Apu Gomez/AFP via Getty Images
Women's return to work a stop-and-start struggle

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 6, 2022
The availability of affordable child care is limiting mothers' options for returning to full-time work after the pandemic.
Stable, affordable child care remains a persistent barrier to women reentering the workforce.
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
How SNAP expands to help after a natural disaster

by Samantha Fields
Oct 5, 2022
The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, helps people access food aid or replace groceries damaged by disasters like Hurricane Ian.
Though Florida residents can seek free water and food through volunteer services, they can also apply for emergency food assistance through SNAP.
Giorgio Vera/AFP via Getty Images
Why is it so hard to negotiate a Colorado River conservation deal?

by Savannah Maher
Oct 6, 2022
It's been almost two months since the basin states blew past a federal deadline to negotiate major water conservation.
Without significant conservation, the seven basin states that depend on the Colorado River for water and hydroelectric power risk shortages.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
For a rural hospital trying to reopen, hiring is a challenge

by Blake Farmer
Oct 6, 2022
Many rural hospitals have closed during the pandemic, and their staffers found other work far away.
The Haywood County Community Hospital reopened in August after more than a year of renovations. The hospital closed in 2014.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
Iran's internet crackdown prompts frustration — and workarounds

by Lily Jamali
Oct 6, 2022
After the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran's government and citizens use increasingly sophisticated tools in their struggle over information.
Iranian demonstrators in the streets of Tehran after the death of Mahsa Amini. The government has a history of blocking digital access when protests break out.
-/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

