Why women have been left behind in the job recovery
A major obstacle women face in trying to rejoin the workforce is reliable, affordable child care. Plus, disaster SNAP, a water conservation deal and the lurker economy.
The cost of economic lurking
As we wait for a recession to happen or inflation to come down, we're postponing big decisions. The economy feels it.
Women's return to work a stop-and-start struggle
The availability of affordable child care is limiting mothers' options for returning to full-time work after the pandemic.
How SNAP expands to help after a natural disaster
The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, helps people access food aid or replace groceries damaged by disasters like Hurricane Ian.
Why is it so hard to negotiate a Colorado River conservation deal?
It's been almost two months since the basin states blew past a federal deadline to negotiate major water conservation.
For a rural hospital trying to reopen, hiring is a challenge
Many rural hospitals have closed during the pandemic, and their staffers found other work far away.
Iran's internet crackdown prompts frustration — and workarounds
After the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran's government and citizens use increasingly sophisticated tools in their struggle over information.
