Why the Federal Reserve fears wage spikes
Oct 31, 2023

wutwhanfoto/Getty Images
There's nothing scarier on Halloween than a wage-price spiral. Plus, Etsy may have an e-commerce edge this holiday season.

Segments From this episode

Another year, another record harvest for this Iowa farmer

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 31, 2023
"I thought I'm gonna have so much income," said April Hemmes. "But all my inputs were all that much higher."
April Hemmes on her farm in 2019. This year, she had a record soybean harvest despite a drought earlier in the year.
Ben Hethcoat/Marketplace
Japan loosens its grip on long-term interest rates

by Justin Ho
Oct 31, 2023
The Bank of Japan’s "yield curve control policy" could be on its way out as central banks around the world raise rates to beat inflation.
Until recently, the Bank of Japan was trying to keep interest rates on bonds low to stimulate the economy. Above, the Bank of Japan building.
Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
Crafts vendor Etsy has strengths, weaknesses at a time of economic headwinds

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 31, 2023
Consumer spending has been resilient, but will Etsy, a site that epitomizes discretionary spending, continue to rake in money?
Etsy's artisanal offerings may do well during the holiday shopping season, said Claire Tassin with Morning Consult.
Getty Images
Retirement doesn't appeal to a notary in Texas who's still enjoying work

by Sarah Leeson
Oct 31, 2023
"This particular job, one of the reasons I took it is because I knew that you'd never stop learning, and I find that really exciting," said Violet O'Brien, a notary in Houston.
Texas notary Violet O'Brien (right) at a meeting with a client.
Courtesy Violet O'Brien
Is slowing wage growth good news for inflation?

by Henry Epp
Oct 31, 2023
But recent union victories may keep upward pressure on wages.
The Federal Reserve wants wage growth to slow because if employers spend more on labor, they'll likely try to make up that profit by raising prices.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
In California, child care providers unionized for better pay and retirement benefits

by Daisy Nguyen
Oct 31, 2023
California is one of 11 states that allows in-home child care providers to bargain collectively. This year, the union that represents 40,000 of these workers in that state won big in their fight for better pay and benefits. 
Patricia Moran plays with two children at her child care facility in San Jose on Oct. 2.
Beth LaBerge/KQED
Music from the episode

Midnight Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
Burn the Witch Radiohead
Phantom (From "Persona 5") Yudha F Piano
Witch in the Alley Cheap City
Occasional Magic Yppah
Coffin Nails MF DOOM

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

