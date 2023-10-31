Why the Federal Reserve fears wage spikes
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There's nothing scarier on Halloween than a wage-price spiral. Plus, Etsy may have an e-commerce edge this holiday season.
Segments From this episode
Another year, another record harvest for this Iowa farmer
"I thought I'm gonna have so much income," said April Hemmes. "But all my inputs were all that much higher."
Japan loosens its grip on long-term interest rates
The Bank of Japan’s "yield curve control policy" could be on its way out as central banks around the world raise rates to beat inflation.
Crafts vendor Etsy has strengths, weaknesses at a time of economic headwinds
Consumer spending has been resilient, but will Etsy, a site that epitomizes discretionary spending, continue to rake in money?
Retirement doesn't appeal to a notary in Texas who's still enjoying work
"This particular job, one of the reasons I took it is because I knew that you'd never stop learning, and I find that really exciting," said Violet O'Brien, a notary in Houston.
Is slowing wage growth good news for inflation?
But recent union victories may keep upward pressure on wages.
In California, child care providers unionized for better pay and retirement benefits
California is one of 11 states that allows in-home child care providers to bargain collectively. This year, the union that represents 40,000 of these workers in that state won big in their fight for better pay and benefits.
Music from the episode
Midnight Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
Burn the Witch Radiohead
Phantom (From "Persona 5") Yudha F Piano
Witch in the Alley Cheap City
Occasional Magic Yppah
Coffin Nails MF DOOM
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer