Retirement doesn’t appeal to a notary in Texas who’s still enjoying work

Sarah Leeson Oct 31, 2023
This week, ADP’s monthly employment survey comes out, along with the labor department’s job numbers and the Fed’s announcement on interest rates. But despite all that data, numbers can only tell us so much about what it’s like to work in this economy.

So we decided to check back in with Violet O’Brien, a notary out in Houston, Texas. The last time we heard from her was in February 2020, and now that she’s no longer self-employed, things are a bit different for her.

“At first, I thought I was crazy. Like, why are you changing careers at this age? You should be retiring. But I don’t have any intentions of doing that. So I’m enjoying it,” said O’Brien.

You can hear the whole piece in the audio player above.

