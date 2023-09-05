Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Why oil prices jumped today
Sep 5, 2023

Why oil prices jumped today

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Saudi Arabia and Russia say they'll hold fast to their production cuts through the end of 2023. Plus, a big caveat to July's factory order figures.

Segments From this episode

Saudi Arabia and Russia say they'll keep oil production low through 2023

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 5, 2023
It's an effort to keep prices high amid a potentially weakening demand picture.
Saudi Arabia extended its oil production cuts Tuesday. Above, workers at a Saudi oil processing plant.
Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images
Why U.S. factory orders just dipped after four straight months of gains

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 5, 2023
Order numbers are somewhat distorted by a volatile, expensive durable goods category: commercial airplanes.
"Boeing orders fell to only 52 planes in July," said Sam Stovall at CFRA Research. "That is what really dragged down the overall factory order."
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
More than 800,000 people are getting student loans forgiven

by Samantha Fields
Sep 5, 2023
It's part of a one-time fix by the Biden administration to the income-driven repayment program for federal student loans.
Last spring, the Biden administration announced a one-time fix to rectify what the education secretary called “years of administrative failures” with the income-driven repayment program.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Consumers are finding ways to justify spending, even if it busts their budget

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Sep 5, 2023
The rebound from pandemic deprivation continues, says Adriana Samper of Arizona State, and the reasoning can get pretty creative.
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
Why chicken over beef? Food fads come and go with price, habits and ... TikTok

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 5, 2023
Social media trends can inspire people to try out new ingredients. But it’s not like the food industry can immediately respond to every new protein craze.
Tyson Foods is closing some processing plants, in part because the company overestimated Americans’ appetite for chicken.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Citrus industry flowers in Georgia as winters get warmer

by Emily Jones
Sep 5, 2023
Citrus, a relatively new crop for the state, is taking root thanks to the combined forces of climate change, crop science and disease in Florida.
Jake Price, a scientist at the University of Georgia, walks among citrus trees he’s growing as part of an experiment to find varieties that can withstand cold weather.
Emily Jones/WABE/Grist
Music from the episode

Ride With You Poolside, Ben Browning
City Slicker J-Walk
Forget Your Name spring gang, vVncent Vega
C.R.E.A.M. Wu-Tang Clan, Buddha Monk, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Raekwon
Area Code 601 William Tyler & The Impossible Truth
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

