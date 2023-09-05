Why oil prices jumped today
Saudi Arabia and Russia say they'll hold fast to their production cuts through the end of 2023. Plus, a big caveat to July's factory order figures.
Segments From this episode
Saudi Arabia and Russia say they'll keep oil production low through 2023
It's an effort to keep prices high amid a potentially weakening demand picture.
Why U.S. factory orders just dipped after four straight months of gains
Order numbers are somewhat distorted by a volatile, expensive durable goods category: commercial airplanes.
More than 800,000 people are getting student loans forgiven
It's part of a one-time fix by the Biden administration to the income-driven repayment program for federal student loans.
Consumers are finding ways to justify spending, even if it busts their budget
The rebound from pandemic deprivation continues, says Adriana Samper of Arizona State, and the reasoning can get pretty creative.
Why chicken over beef? Food fads come and go with price, habits and ... TikTok
Social media trends can inspire people to try out new ingredients. But it’s not like the food industry can immediately respond to every new protein craze.
Citrus industry flowers in Georgia as winters get warmer
Citrus, a relatively new crop for the state, is taking root thanks to the combined forces of climate change, crop science and disease in Florida.
Music from the episode
Ride With You Poolside, Ben Browning
City Slicker J-Walk
Forget Your Name spring gang, vVncent Vega
C.R.E.A.M. Wu-Tang Clan, Buddha Monk, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Raekwon
Area Code 601 William Tyler & The Impossible Truth
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer