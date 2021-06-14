Jun 14, 2021
Why inflation can be a self-fulfilling prophecy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also: Why restaurants say they need more financial aid, more companies are investing in cyber insurance, and Canada’s agricultural worker program is under scrutiny.
Segments From this episode
Consumer forecasts of inflation could be a self-fulfilling prophecy
A Federal Reserve survey found consumers are expecting inflation to hit 4% next year.
Congress wants to give restaurants $60 billion more in aid
Supporters say the original Restaurant Revitalization Fund wasn’t enough.
In London's Borough Market, importing is a "roller coaster" after Brexit
Britain's departure from the EU created a new trade regime for British businesses. A honey seller describes her importing experience.
Canada's agricultural worker program is under scrutiny amid the pandemic
COVID-19 raised questions about the working and living conditions for some of the country's immigrant workers.
Music from the episode
Beneath the Mask (From "Persona 5") [For Flute & Piano Duet] Shoji Meguro, daigoro789
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Standing In The Middle Of The Field - Tensnake Remix Cut Copy, Tensnake
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Far Away All India Radio
Starfire Cory Wong
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer