Why inflation can be a self-fulfilling prophecy
Jun 14, 2021

Why inflation can be a self-fulfilling prophecy

Also: Why restaurants say they need more financial aid, more companies are investing in cyber insurance, and Canada’s agricultural worker program is under scrutiny.

The Federal Reserve

Consumer forecasts of inflation could be a self-fulfilling prophecy

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 14, 2021
A Federal Reserve survey found consumers are expecting inflation to hit 4% next year.
Consumers told the New York Fed they expect a 4% inflation rate next year. Officials with the central bank will meet this week to consider adjustments to their interest rate policy.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
COVID-19

Congress wants to give restaurants $60 billion more in aid

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 14, 2021
Supporters say the original Restaurant Revitalization Fund wasn’t enough.
Restaurant owners, who face more costly goods and a labor shortage, say they need financial aid even as pandemic restrictions ease and businesses reopen.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
In London's Borough Market, importing is a "roller coaster" after Brexit

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jun 14, 2021
Britain's departure from the EU created a new trade regime for British businesses. A honey seller describes her importing experience.
Beekeepers harvesting honey. "We pay tariffs to Italy, to let our products out of Italy," says Samantha Wallace. "And then we pay a tariff to the U.K., which is quite ironic, as a U.K. business."
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
Immigration

Canada's agricultural worker program is under scrutiny amid the pandemic

by Emma Jacobs
Jun 14, 2021
COVID-19 raised questions about the working and living conditions for some of the country's immigrant workers.
Farm workers fill up bins in the back of a truck with zucchini.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
