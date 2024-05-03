Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Why government benefits are likely to stick around
May 3, 2024

Why government benefits are likely to stick around

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Though they take up a significant portion of the annual federal budget, programs like Social Security have measurable economic benefits.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with David Gura of Bloomberg News and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times about the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, changes to the Fed’s balance sheet and the jobs report.

If the divestment movement succeeds, will it have an economic impact?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
May 3, 2024
Divestment might not move the needle on government or corporate policy, but it could shift "hearts and minds," says Alison Taylor of NYU.
Signs at George Washington University call for the school to divest from businesses linked to Israel's siege of Gaza.
Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
How entitlements like Social Security and Medicare got so big

by Stacey Vanek Smith
May 3, 2024
These programs are the biggest part of the budget, and cuts to them feel personal, one expert says. Reducing them has been tough historically.
Social Security started during the Depression as a way to get money to elderly people, many of whom were living in poverty. Now it's the biggest U.S. government expense.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
My Economy

How a layoff became an opportunity for this Colorado fishing shop owner

by Sarah Leeson
May 3, 2024
Dylan Demery is focusing on her woman-centric business, She's Fly, after losing her full-time job. "It just feels right," she says.
Dylan Demery of She's Fly, left, fishing with her business partner, Emily Anderson.
White Room Productions
