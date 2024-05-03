Why government benefits are likely to stick around
Though they take up a significant portion of the annual federal budget, programs like Social Security have measurable economic benefits.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with David Gura of Bloomberg News and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times about the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, changes to the Fed’s balance sheet and the jobs report.
If the divestment movement succeeds, will it have an economic impact?
Divestment might not move the needle on government or corporate policy, but it could shift "hearts and minds," says Alison Taylor of NYU.
How entitlements like Social Security and Medicare got so big
These programs are the biggest part of the budget, and cuts to them feel personal, one expert says. Reducing them has been tough historically.
How a layoff became an opportunity for this Colorado fishing shop owner
Dylan Demery is focusing on her woman-centric business, She's Fly, after losing her full-time job. "It just feels right," she says.
Music from the episode
The Vice Yard Orgone
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauren Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
Sous Rising Takenobu
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer