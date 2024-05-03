“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Layoffs have made headlines over the last year, particularly in tech and finance. But while losing your job can be a huge source of stress and disruption, it can also be a chance to change focus.

Dylan Demery joined us again to talk about what being laid off in April meant for her and her business, She’s Fly, a fly-fishing shop in Fort Collins, Colorado, that sells gear and organizes events for women. Originally, the business was a side hustle, but after finding herself unemployed, Demery decided to make it her full-time focus.

“When I told friends and family about my recent layoff, none of them, not one of them, was worried when I said, “I think I’m going to do She’s Fly full time for a little bit and see what happens,'” Demery said. “I mean, even my mother! Usually she’d be like, ‘Oh my God, what are you going to do?’ She was just like, ‘Oh well, if you’re not worried, I’m not worried. That sounds great.’ So it just feels right, and I think that’s why it’s exciting.”

Click the player above to hear how the transition is going and how Demery’s vision for the business is changing.

