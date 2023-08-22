Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

My Economy

Fly fishing was her passion. Now it’s her business.

Sarah Leeson Aug 22, 2023
Dylan Demery loved fly fishing but often couldn't find gear suitable for women. Courtesy Demery
My Economy

Fly fishing was her passion. Now it’s her business.

Sarah Leeson Aug 22, 2023
Dylan Demery loved fly fishing but often couldn't find gear suitable for women. Courtesy Demery
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

When Dylan Demery started fly fishing, she couldn’t find waders that were designed for women.

“I would mostly find men’s that were too big in order to get over my curves,” Demery said. “And it just felt really unsafe, uncomfortable. And I started thinking, ‘There has to be a better way to do this.'”

She decided that that better way was her own store. She co-founded She’s Fly, a fly-fishing shop focused on providing gear and putting on events for women. For now, it’s still a side hustle, but she has big goals for the business.

“I think if we’re consistently making $300,000 a year, that means we can do this full time. And I’d like that to happen in the next five years.”

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of "My Economy."









Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

