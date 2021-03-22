Mar 22, 2021
Why consumer confidence is surging
One consumer sentiment survey shot up more than 8% in March. Also on today's show: the consequences of maintaining vaccine borders, and movie snacks.
Segments From this episode
Consumer confidence surges on relief payments
Morning Consult finds the American Rescue Plan boosted consumer confidence, with low- to middle-income Americans buoyed the most.
Movie theaters reopen without their biggest moneymaker: snacks
The messy reality of eating in the movies goes against most COVID-19 guidelines about eating indoors and social distancing.
Time for U.S. to share more COVID vaccines?
The U.S. has secured enough doses to immunize everyone in the country, while much of the world has little to no access to vaccines.
As precious metals prices soar, so do catalytic converter thefts
There's something more valuable than gold attached to the bottom of your car — and it's sparking a crime wave across the country.
