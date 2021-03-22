The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Why consumer confidence is surging
Mar 22, 2021

Why consumer confidence is surging

One consumer sentiment survey shot up more than 8% in March. Also on today's show: the consequences of maintaining vaccine borders, and movie snacks.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Consumer confidence surges on relief payments

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 22, 2021
Morning Consult finds the American Rescue Plan boosted consumer confidence, with low- to middle-income Americans buoyed the most.
Optimism has increased since President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which will likely lead to increased spending.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Movie theaters reopen without their biggest moneymaker: snacks

by Jasmine Garsd
Mar 22, 2021
The messy reality of eating in the movies goes against most COVID-19 guidelines about eating indoors and social distancing.
From extra butter to no popcorn, period.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
COVID-19

Time for U.S. to share more COVID vaccines?

by Samantha Fields
Mar 22, 2021
The U.S. has secured enough doses to immunize everyone in the country, while much of the world has little to no access to vaccines.
According to experts, refusing to distribute its COVID-19 vaccines globally makes the U.S. look ethically, economically, and scientifically unsound when it comes to recovery.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
As precious metals prices soar, so do catalytic converter thefts

by Dan Kraker
Mar 22, 2021
There's something more valuable than gold attached to the bottom of your car — and it's sparking a crime wave across the country.
A mechanic works on replacing a truck's catalytic converter, an environmental device that contains costly elements.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lady Tune-Yards, Angelique Kidjo, ?uestlove, Akua Naru
Luv (sic) Nujabes
Big Break Ensemble Entendu
Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson) Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
Flowers The Deli
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
