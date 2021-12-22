Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why being single is costly in the U.S.
Dec 22, 2021

Why being single is costly in the U.S.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: The blossoming of the return-to-office industry, consumer confidence remains resilient and how some of President Joe Biden's anti-inflationary measures are playing out.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Consumer confidence rises, undeterred by omicron

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 22, 2021
Americans are reassured that businesses are still operating. Yet some economic uncertainty lingers.
The spread of the new coronavirus variant hasn't seemed to dampen consumer confidence, which reached 115.8 in December. However, that remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Brandon Bell via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

COVID testing's rocky start led to long lines, limited access today

by Lily Jamali
Dec 22, 2021
Economists say testing is key to fighting the pandemic and restoring the economy.
Manufacturers of COVID test kits have been uncertain about their market, and production has been erratic.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How goes the inflation fight?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 22, 2021
The White House has pushed changes at ports to fix supply chains and ease prices, but high demand for goods continues to exert pressure.
Though the Biden administration has pressed for changes at ports to improve goods transport and ease inflation, they're still not operating 24/7.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Being single in the U.S. comes at a cost

by Reema Khrais and Andie Corban
Dec 22, 2021
Author Anne Helen Petersen compares being single in the United States to living in a hostile climate like the Arctic.
"Nearly 40% of the population is either single or a single parent, and the ways in which people are falling through these social safety nets” demonstrates the need for change, said author Anne Helen Petersen.
Leon Neal via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The return-to-office industry is booming

by Reema Khrais and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 22, 2021
A flood of return-to-office consultants are rushing to fill the void of expertise created by pandemic uncertainty.
Companies are spending millions for advice on bringing employees back to offices says Matthew Boyle, a senior reporter for Bloomberg.
Ina Fassenbender/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What will a $10,000 gift mean for students at Meharry Medical College?

by Blake Farmer
Dec 22, 2021
Students can use the money any way they want, but it could help them reduce debt, and pay for living costs.
Meharry master's student Andreas Nelson said being given $10,000 means the school trusts students to use the money in ways useful to them. Nelson hopes to attend dental school, which leaves the average Meharry student with $280,000 in loans.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Scenic Drive Poolside
Independent Women, Pt. 1 Destiny's Child
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Juicy The Notorious B.I.G.
Volcanic Love The Aces

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:55 PM PST
26:49
7:19 AM PST
6:48
1:50 PM PST
1:50
2:21 AM PST
7:43
Dec 21, 2021
35:02
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What the PCE index tells us about inflation
What the PCE index tells us about inflation
A new strategy to fight COVID: more home test kits
COVID-19
A new strategy to fight COVID: more home test kits
How 4 families are adjusting their budgets for the holiday season
How 4 families are adjusting their budgets for the holiday season
More and more graduate students seek to unionize
More and more graduate students seek to unionize