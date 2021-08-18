Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why are credits cards taking so long to modernize?
Aug 18, 2021

Why are credits cards taking so long to modernize?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also: Economic recovery slows, one family's struggle to afford increasing rent, and can the American economy detangle from China's?

Segments From this episode

3 real-time indicators that show the economic recovery's tapped the brakes

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 18, 2021
So-called high frequency data also paints a picture of how the delta coronavirus variant is affecting the economy.
UKG, which tracks work schedules, reports that hours worked fell 2.7% from mid-July to mid-August.
Pra-chid via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Are the U.S. and China on the path to economic decoupling?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 18, 2021
U.S. investors are racing for the exits when it comes to investing in Chinese companies following a crackdown by Chinese regulators.
The regulatory crackdown in China has widened the gulf between the U.S. and Chinese economic systems. Some see a "bipolar" world taking shape.
Ng Han Guan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

“I just don’t know where we’re gonna end up”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 18, 2021
A Springdale, Arkansas, family's search for an affordable home spotlights an increasingly expensive rental and housing market.
Amid a boom in residential real estate, Sandy Lewis and her family have struggled to find an affordable rental.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Sun Caribou
Notion Tash Sultana
This Is Not The Time Booka Shade
Pineapple Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija
Dreams - 2004 Remaster Fleetwood Mac

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban
Ford wants more online, made-to-order sales. What does that mean for dealerships?
Ford wants more online, made-to-order sales. What does that mean for dealerships?
Business districts face an uncertain future as return-to-office is delayed
Business districts face an uncertain future as return-to-office is delayed
Reusable cups are slowly making a comeback
Reusable cups are slowly making a comeback