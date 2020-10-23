Oct 23, 2020
Who gets the Thanksgiving leftovers this year?
Plus: the "casualization" of the workplace, why QR codes are making a comeback and where the economy stands 11 days before Election Day.
The Weekly Wrap: "not through the wilderness yet"
That was Jeanna Smialek's assessment of economic recovery in Friday's Weekly Wrap. Smialek, from The New York Times, and Kate Davidson, from the Wall Street Journal, joined "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to talk about GDP, economic recovery and the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
Retailers move into casual clothes and lingerie
Because most of us just aren't getting dressed up anymore.
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
Women and people of color made gains in nearly all TV employment categories, according to a UCLA report.
The presidency is not the stock market
But there are theories about that ...
QR codes are finally having a moment in the pandemic
They've been around for over 25 years, so why now?
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?
Making last-minute pivots in farming isn't too easy. "We only have so much control over their rate of growth," one farmer says.
