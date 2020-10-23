Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Who gets the Thanksgiving leftovers this year?
Oct 23, 2020

Who gets the Thanksgiving leftovers this year?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: the "casualization" of the workplace, why QR codes are making a comeback and where the economy stands 11 days before Election Day.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: "not through the wilderness yet"

That was Jeanna Smialek's assessment of economic recovery in Friday's Weekly Wrap. Smialek, from The New York Times, and Kate Davidson, from the Wall Street Journal, joined "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to talk about GDP, economic recovery and the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Retailers move into casual clothes and lingerie

by Marielle Segarra
Oct 23, 2020
Because most of us just aren't getting dressed up anymore.
A woman pushes a stroller past a Zara store in Bergamo, Italy, in June. Retailers are seeing loungewear as a longer-lasting trend as the pandemic continues.
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.

by Jasmine Garsd
Oct 23, 2020
Women and people of color made gains in nearly all TV employment categories, according to a UCLA report.
Yvonne Orji, left, Issa Rae and Jay Ellis of HBO's "Insecure" speak during a press tour in January. The show features a diverse cast of writers and directors, but there are still gains to be made in Hollywood diversity.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The presidency is not the stock market

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 23, 2020
But there are theories about that ...
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as a President Trump press conference plays above, March 12, 2020.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

QR codes are finally having a moment in the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Oct 23, 2020
They've been around for over 25 years, so why now?
People scan a QR code with their smartphones to check their health status to enter an area on a Beijing street. As Rivero notes, QR codes are already widely integrated into life in China.
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 23, 2020
Making last-minute pivots in farming isn't too easy. "We only have so much control over their rate of growth," one farmer says.
John Peterson, a third-generation turkey farmer, is slaughtering birds earlier to meet consumer demand for smaller turkeys.
Courtesy John Peterson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Dive Out Mono/Poly
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Elephant Tame Impala
Much After Feeling Turnover
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
Financial infidelity
This Is Uncomfortable
Financial infidelity
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?
COVID-19
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?