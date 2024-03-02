Who can afford to buy a home these days?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The mortgage payment on an average home is up 96% since 2020, Zillow says. Plus, a bitcoin resurgence.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico about inflation, consumer sentiment and the U.S. economy’s impact on the rest of the world.
Mortgage payment on a typical home nearly doubled in last 4 years, report finds
According to real estate firm Zillow, the typical buyer pays $2,188 monthly — well above the 30% of median income guideline used to calculate housing affordability.
Bitcoin devotees are rejoicing after the latest crypto thaw
The cryptocurrency's price is up about 40 percent this year, inching closer to its pandemic-era high of nearly $69,000 per coin, and vindicating those who held on through recent lows.
Biden opens doors to government jobs for military spouses
Guidelines may aid career prospects for group that tends to be un- and underemployed. Recruitment and retention of troops may benefit too.
The dramatic recovery of China's Luckin Coffee chain draws fans and skeptics
Luckin was punished for fabricating $300 million in sales, but now it has overtaken Starbucks' Chinese business. What's changed?
Music from the episode
"Life in the Tropics" Cienfue
"Closer" Patrick Holland
"K.I.S.S.E.S." Bent
"Luv(sic.) pt.3" Nujabes
"Sailing Through Rainbows of Sound" Richard Houghten
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer