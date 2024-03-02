Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Who can afford to buy a home these days?
Mar 1, 2024

Who can afford to buy a home these days?

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The mortgage payment on an average home is up 96% since 2020, Zillow says. Plus, a bitcoin resurgence.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico about inflation, consumer sentiment and the U.S. economy’s impact on the rest of the world.

Mortgage payment on a typical home nearly doubled in last 4 years, report finds

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 1, 2024
According to real estate firm Zillow, the typical buyer pays $2,188 monthly — well above the 30% of median income guideline used to calculate housing affordability.
Homeownership now costs well over the 30% of median income that was once thought to equate to “affordable” housing in the U.S.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Bitcoin devotees are rejoicing after the latest crypto thaw

by Matt Levin
Mar 1, 2024
The cryptocurrency's price is up about 40 percent this year, inching closer to its pandemic-era high of nearly $69,000 per coin, and vindicating those who held on through recent lows.
Chesnot/Getty Images
Biden opens doors to government jobs for military spouses

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 1, 2024
Guidelines may aid career prospects for group that tends to be un- and underemployed. Recruitment and retention of troops may benefit too.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit with Navy families in Norfolk, Virginia. Frequent relocation can make it hard for military spouses to hold down a job.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The dramatic recovery of China's Luckin Coffee chain draws fans and skeptics

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 1, 2024
Luckin was punished for fabricating $300 million in sales, but now it has overtaken Starbucks' Chinese business. What's changed?
A Luckin coffee shop in Shanghai. Luckin has expanded to surpass Starbucks' business in China.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

"Life in the Tropics" Cienfue
"Closer" Patrick Holland
"K.I.S.S.E.S." Bent
"Luv(sic.) pt.3" Nujabes
"Sailing Through Rainbows of Sound" Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

