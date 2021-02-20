Feb 19, 2021
Where did hazard pay go?
Plus: inflation in energy, shelter and food, Chinese students are reconsidering coming to the U.S. for college and Joe Biden makes his first international appearance as U.S. president at the G-7 summit.
Inflation hits gasoline, lumber and meat
There isn't a lot of inflation in the U.S. economy overall, but some commodities are spiking higher as the economy recovers.
Some local governments have started mandating hazard pay
But almost a year into the pandemic, most front-line workers are going without it.
For many scientists, the pandemic changed research
While those researching COVID-19 remained hard at work, others left their labs behind or improvised new methods.
