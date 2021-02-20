The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Where did hazard pay go?
Feb 19, 2021

Where did hazard pay go?

Plus: inflation in energy, shelter and food, Chinese students are reconsidering coming to the U.S. for college and Joe Biden makes his first international appearance as U.S. president at the G-7 summit.

Segments From this episode

Inflation hits gasoline, lumber and meat

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 19, 2021
There isn't a lot of inflation in the U.S. economy overall, but some commodities are spiking higher as the economy recovers.
The price of lumber has nearly tripled through the pandemic, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Above, a wheel loader moves logs in Deer Lodge, Montana.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
COVID-19

Some local governments have started mandating hazard pay

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 19, 2021
But almost a year into the pandemic, most front-line workers are going without it.
Working on site during the pandemic is still hazardous, but many who do that receive no hazard pay from their employers.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

For many scientists, the pandemic changed research

by Erika Beras
Feb 19, 2021
While those researching COVID-19 remained hard at work, others left their labs behind or improvised new methods.
While coronavirus research has boomed, many other kinds of projects have been hindered.
Misha Friedman/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Same Old Lie Jim James
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Brea Oddisee
I'd Rather Be with You Bootsy Collins
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Preservation Wu-Tang Clan, Del The Funky Homosapien, Aesop Rock

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
