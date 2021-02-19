Monday is Employee Appreciation Day at Daniel Gerson’s job. He works at a major grocery chain in Maryland. As a token of appreciation, “they’re giving us an in-app $10 coupon,” he said. “It’s insulting.”

The store stopped paying hazard pay in June. He currently makes $14.20 an hour.

“I’ve broken my back, you know, trying to pay bills with reduced hours and keeping safe,” Gerson said. “And this is the thanks we get after about a year of doing this.”

Almost a year ago, when the pandemic began, essential workers were hailed as heroes. Back then, many companies gave hazard pay, an extra $2 or so per hour, for coming in to work.

That quietly went away for most of them last summer.

“The large retail and grocery chains have made windfall profits during the pandemic and have passed little of that to their workers,” said Molly Kinder at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program.

Without federal action, it’s mostly been up to local governments to create programs and mandates. They’ve helped compensate front-line workers, but they haven’t been perfect.

Pennsylvania used CARES Act funding to create a hazard-pay grant. About 10,000 businesses applied; the money only stretched to about 640. And new rules in California and Washington are forcing certain types of businesses, mostly large grocery stores, to add “hero” or hazard pay. But they mostly leave out workers in food service and health care.

“The solutions are small. They’re piecemeal,” Kinder said. “You’re seeing these innovative pop-ups because we have failed overall to do something systematically.”

Some companies are still offering incentives. Target gave $500 bonuses at the start of the year. But Adam Ryan, who works at a store in Virginia, doesn’t think it’s enough.

“The industry standards are so low that when a company like Target does this, it gets celebrated as some exceptional measure,” he said.

Ryan thinks hazard pay should continue until the hazard is gone. Until then, he’ll keep taking lunch breaks in his car.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will offering employees vaccination incentives work? These incentives range from stipends and extra pay to gift cards and even time off. But there’s plenty of debate among behavioral economists about whether incentives work and what the unintended consequences might be. Incentives are a first step for many businesses to encourage employees to get the vaccine, even though there is precedent for them to require it. Rewarding vaccinations, however, remains legally murky. What happens if some relief funds are not spent? Depending on how you count it, the federal government has put up about $4 trillion of pandemic-related relief so far, from loans to tax cuts to new spending. But, said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, “there’s a lot of money still in the pipeline.” Leftover PPP money is sitting in an account. But other expenses, like unemployment, are more like Congress saying, “We’ll spend it if we need to.” But whether this or that program spends everything it was expected to is a very different argument than how much total need is out there in the economy. How should companies compensate their employees’ work-from-home costs? A new survey from the compensation software and data company PayScale found that less than 25% of organizations provided any kind of stipend to employees working from home last year. As companies make some level of working from home permanent, they need to think carefully about their compensation policies because figuring out stipends can get tricky, said Shelly Holt, chief people officer at PayScale. Also, a study from the University of Washington found that about 75% of Americans can’t work exclusively from home. Folks working in health care and at grocery stores among so many others. Read More Collapse