When slowing wage growth isn’t so bad
Wage growth moderated to 1% last quarter, but inflation eased too. This will be on the mind of Federal Reserve officials as they mull interest rate hikes. Plus, Ireland feuds with the EU over tech regulation.
Segments From this episode
Wage growth is slowing down. But is there an upside for workers?
Wages increased 1% in Q4. Inflation is also slowing. All that could impact whether — and by how much — the Fed hikes interest rates.
What is it about cookbooks?
You can get pretty much any recipe you want online. But cookbooks still sell. A lot.
Millions of high schoolers don't fill out financial aid forms — and leave billions on the table
You can't get federal grants unless you fill out the FAFSA.
U.S. court rejects Johnson & Johnson's bankruptcy petition over talc lawsuits
The case has implications for how corporations use bankruptcy to deal with lawsuits and the future of the "Texas two-step" strategy.
Is Ireland too economically dependent on Big Tech to regulate it properly?
Ireland is at loggerheads with the European Union over the best way to police American tech giants with European headquarters on Irish soil.
