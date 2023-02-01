Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

When slowing wage growth isn’t so bad
Jan 31, 2023

When slowing wage growth isn't so bad

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Wage growth moderated to 1% last quarter, but inflation eased too. This will be on the mind of Federal Reserve officials as they mull interest rate hikes. Plus, Ireland feuds with the EU over tech regulation.

Segments From this episode

Wage growth is slowing down. But is there an upside for workers?

by Justin Ho
Jan 31, 2023
Wages increased 1% in Q4. Inflation is also slowing. All that could impact whether — and by how much — the Fed hikes interest rates.
Wage growth slowed to 1% in Q4, but inflation has been slowing too.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
What is it about cookbooks?

by Samantha Fields
Jan 31, 2023
You can get pretty much any recipe you want online. But cookbooks still sell. A lot.
Leslie Gray Streeter, prepping to cook mushroom risotto, has 47 cookbooks in her kitchen. This year, her goal is to make something from every single one.
Samantha Fields/Marketplace
Millions of high schoolers don't fill out financial aid forms — and leave billions on the table

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 31, 2023
You can't get federal grants unless you fill out the FAFSA.
Billions of dollars in Pell Grant money went unused last year. At least seven states have made filling out the FAFSA a requirement for high school graduation.
Getty Images
U.S. court rejects Johnson & Johnson's bankruptcy petition over talc lawsuits

by Lily Jamali
Jan 31, 2023
The case has implications for how corporations use bankruptcy to deal with lawsuits and the future of the "Texas two-step" strategy.
About 40,000 people sued Johnson & Johnson, alleging that its talc products, including baby powder, caused cancer.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Is Ireland too economically dependent on Big Tech to regulate it properly?

by Stephen Beard
Jan 31, 2023
Ireland is at loggerheads with the European Union over the best way to police American tech giants with European headquarters on Irish soil.
The influx of Big Tech companies to Ireland has helped fuel the country's economic growth. Above, Google's offices in Dublin.
Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Rififi Rococo Chris Joss
People Everywhere Khraungbin
Plate Richard Houghten
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Hypercolor goosetaf, anbuu, chromonicci
Mirage Toro y Moi
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

