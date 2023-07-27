What’s behind those annoying customer service hold times?
Staffing shortages at call centers have only worsened since the pandemic began. Plus, which jobs are most threatened by artificial intelligence?
Segments From this episode
The Fed keeps trying to take away the punch bowl — but the economy parties on
Economists expected a downturn in economic growth from the first quarter’s 2% annual rate. Instead, growth accelerated to 2.4%.
Businesses are stocking inventory again
Businesses spent 2022 offloading a glut of inventory, but — in a good sign for the economy — they’re starting to carry more products now.
How an Iowa farmer pushes through less-than-average crop yields
It takes a "that's farming, buddy!" attitude — and crop insurance helps, too.
Co-buying a house with your best friend
The lack of affordability has spurred “nontraditional setups” like this partnership between women who trust each other and work well together.
Artificial intelligence will impact workplaces and cost some workers their jobs
A new report from the McKinsey Global Institute says some will lose their jobs and low-wage workers are the most likely to be hit.
Has "unusually high call volume" become the norm for customer service?
Service lines were swamped early in the pandemic, and many overseas call centers shut down. Companies want you to go online instead.
Music from the episode
Weird Fishes Radiohead
Blue World Mac Miller
Ocean Voices Jean Thiel
Uptown Cabaret Oddisee
Ghost in the Graveyard A Sunny Day in Glasgow
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer