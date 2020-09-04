Sep 4, 2020
What to make of a good (not great) jobs report
Plus: home refinancing, Campbell's soup and the life of a children's entertainer in the age of Zoom birthday parties.
The good news? The economy added 1.4 million jobs in August. The bad news? The economy only added 1.4 million jobs in August.
The economy's clawing its way back from historic job losses in the spring, but it's only halfway back to pre-pandemic levels.
The Weekly Wrap: A good, not great, jobs report
Kai Ryssdal talks to Kate Davidson from the Wall Street Journal and Jeanna Smialek from the New York Times about the August jobs report, record federal budget deficit and interest rates.
Millions of homeowners could still save by refinancing
The hassle isn't the only thing stopping them.
What's next for Campbell's soup after pandemic sales spike?
The soup and snack food maker has seen a bounce during lockdown, but it's not clear if the reverse in the company's fortune will extend beyond the pandemic.
“I can do better”
How 2020 changed this new college grad’s priorities.
When you laugh, "you can't grab onto the unknown": A children's entertainer reflects on her job in the pandemic.
Laughter is always important, even in a pandemic.
