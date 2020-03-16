Mar 16, 2020
What happens to the economy when COVID-19 throws on the brakes?
Plus, supply chains along the border, China's 270 million students learning at home and markets, which had their biggest single-day drop of the crisis.
Working parents in China struggle with online schooling during the COVID-19 outbreak
Online classes are difficult for working Chinese parents with young children.
For supply chain companies, U.S.-Mexico border closures could be catastrophic
Mexico’s deputy health minister says he’s worried about people coming into Mexico from the United States.
How the Federal Reserve's "discount window" works
The Fed's cut to its short-term, emergency loan rate is meant to keep credit flowing to households and businesses.
Mass telecommuting is an opportunity for hackers
As more people work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bad guys are out. Even if your laptop is secure, your home network might not be.
One bartender faces the prospect of weeks without pay: “It’s gonna become a problem pretty quick.”
Neil Cairns, a bartender in Portland, Oregon says he'll just have to "hope for the best" as he faces reduced hours and the prospect of bar closures.
