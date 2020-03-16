Featured Now COVID-19Econ Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
What happens to the economy when COVID-19 throws on the brakes?
Mar 16, 2020

What happens to the economy when COVID-19 throws on the brakes?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, supply chains along the border, China's 270 million students learning at home and markets, which had their biggest single-day drop of the crisis.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Working parents in China struggle with online schooling during the COVID-19 outbreak

by Jennifer Pak Mar 16, 2020
Online classes are difficult for working Chinese parents with young children.
Ada Lu learned to ride a bicycle outside her apartment complex during the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Shanghai.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

For supply chain companies, U.S.-Mexico border closures could be catastrophic

by Andy Uhler Mar 16, 2020
Mexico’s deputy health minister says he’s worried about people coming into Mexico from the United States.
Two-thirds of Mexico’s export business is with the United States. And 70% of that passes through Texas.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

How the Federal Reserve's "discount window" works

by Amy Scott Mar 16, 2020
The Fed's cut to its short-term, emergency loan rate is meant to keep credit flowing to households and businesses.
The Fed also announced a cut in the discount rate in an attempt to stimulate the economy during the downturn caused by COVID-19.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

Mass telecommuting is an opportunity for hackers

by Scott Tong Mar 16, 2020
As more people work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bad guys are out. Even if your laptop is secure, your home network might not be.
As more people work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, they're more vulnerable to being hacked.
Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
United States of Work

One bartender faces the prospect of weeks without pay: “It’s gonna become a problem pretty quick.”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst Mar 16, 2020
Neil Cairns, a bartender in Portland, Oregon says he'll just have to "hope for the best" as he faces reduced hours and the prospect of bar closures.
Neil Cairns at the Game Knight Lounge in Portland, Oregon.
Thomas Patterson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Burning Maggie Rogers
Burn the Witch Radiohead
Seconds Into Months (Instrumental Version) MNDLSS
Uprising Antibalas
Night Body AT / ALL

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer