What does global trade policy have to do with the climate crisis?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
If new steel had higher tariffs than recycled steel, the climate-friendly choice could build market share. Plus, mortgage broker boredom and drugstore blues.
Segments From this episode
"I should have taken up golf": Mortgage lenders have time on their hands
Vivian Gueler of mortgage lender Pacific Trust Group says business has been "dead quiet" for the past few months.
Rite Aid's bankruptcy reflects how much the corner drugstore has changed
Corporate mergers and competition from supermarkets, discount clubs and online startups — among other forces — have altered how pharmacies need to do business.
For this Michigan business owner, wage hikes are tied to price hikes
Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie, is planning ahead. And one of her biggest concerns is payroll.
Most U.S. households will spend less on heating this winter, agency says
It's good news for natural gas users, but a less positive outlook for heating oil consumers and low-income households.
Tesla sacrifices to stay ahead of rivals in EV race
For the first time, the electric vehicle maker's market share is under 50%.
Higher tariffs may be bad for trade, but good for the environment
Recent research finds that higher tariffs on dirtier imports could reduce carbon emissions.
Music from the episode
mountain Elijah Who
Tej The So One
Cream on Chrome Ratata
i could do it too britta raci
Sea Legs The Shins
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer