What does an “almost” government shutdown cost?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Even if federal offices never have to close, some workers still spend weeks preparing to. Plus, 2023 was the rough year for ESG funds.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post about the state of retail and the uptick in consumer sentiment.
Why are investments in ESG funds falling?
Morningstar found that 2023 was the first year investors pulled more money out of ESG and sustainability funds than they put into them.
The New Deal history in LA's freeways
The backbone of Los Angeles' extensive highway system was built with the aid of FDR's historic public works program.
Even a government non-shutdown comes with serious costs
Federal workers still have to prepare for a potential shutdown weeks in advance in addition to (or instead of) their regular duties. Waiting for a budget also has another price: the erosion of the public's trust in government.
Why you'll have a hard time buying the "most American fruit"
Pawpaws are native to North America, but you're not going to find them in your local grocery store. Yasmin Tayag of The Atlantic explains why.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer