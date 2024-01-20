Bytes: Week in ReviewShelf LifeIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...

What does an “almost” government shutdown cost?
Jan 19, 2024

What does an “almost” government shutdown cost?

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Even if federal offices never have to close, some workers still spend weeks preparing to. Plus, 2023 was the rough year for ESG funds.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post about the state of retail and the uptick in consumer sentiment.

Why are investments in ESG funds falling?

by Matt Levin
Jan 19, 2024
Morningstar found that 2023 was the first year investors pulled more money out of ESG and sustainability funds than they put into them.
Until recently, investors were pouring money into ESG and sustainability funds, according to Alyssa Stankiewicz of Morningstar.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Breaking Ground

The New Deal history in LA's freeways

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 19, 2024
The backbone of Los Angeles' extensive highway system was built with the aid of FDR's historic public works program.
The first potion of the Arroyo Seco Parkway opened in 1940, connecting Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles.
AFP/Getty Images
Even a government non-shutdown comes with serious costs

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 19, 2024
Federal workers still have to prepare for a potential shutdown weeks in advance in addition to (or instead of) their regular duties. Waiting for a budget also has another price: the erosion of the public's trust in government.
The continuing resolution passed by Congress isn't exactly a win for anyone — it just keeps funding at around the current amount for a bit longer.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Why you'll have a hard time buying the "most American fruit"

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jan 19, 2024
Pawpaws are native to North America, but you're not going to find them in your local grocery store. Yasmin Tayag of The Atlantic explains why.
Creamy pawpaws grow wild in North America and have a tropical flavor.
Courtesy Yasmin Tayag
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

