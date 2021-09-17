What can the Fed do about climate change?
Plus: The Weekly Wrap, background on the computer chip shortage headache and record-breaking congestion in California's ports.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy on consumer sentiment, China applying for the TPP Trade Group and more of this week’s economic news.
Floating traffic jam at California ports sets record
Hundreds of thousands of freight containers wait to be offloaded at ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
What's behind the chip shortage?
Shortages happen when demand is greater than supply. When it comes to computer chips, there are problems on both sides of that equation.
Does the Federal Reserve have the power to fight climate change?
The central bank can "be an assist" on climate risk, says economist Claudia Sahm, but Congress sets the priorities.
Drive-thru coffee is extra hot
Drive-thru coffee shops are attractive to companies because they require fewer employees — especially beneficial during a worker shortage.
Music from the episode
We Gonna Make It - Edit Jadakiss, Styles of The Lox
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Still Think Chrome Sparks
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Whip It DEVO
Call Your Girlfriend Robyn
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer