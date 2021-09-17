Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What can the Fed do about climate change?
Sep 17, 2021

What can the Fed do about climate change?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: The Weekly Wrap, background on the computer chip shortage headache and record-breaking congestion in California's ports.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy on consumer sentiment, China applying for the TPP Trade Group and more of this week’s economic news.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Floating traffic jam at California ports sets record

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 17, 2021
Hundreds of thousands of freight containers wait to be offloaded at ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Container ships and tankers were anchored near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in February. Currently, more than 60 ships are waiting to enter the two facilities.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What's behind the chip shortage?

by Marielle Segarra
Sep 17, 2021
Shortages happen when demand is greater than supply. When it comes to computer chips, there are problems on both sides of that equation.
The chip shortage has been made worse by shipping bottlenecks, worker shortages and supply chain issues.
Jens Schlueter/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Does the Federal Reserve have the power to fight climate change?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Sep 17, 2021
The central bank can "be an assist" on climate risk, says economist Claudia Sahm, but Congress sets the priorities.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed can do research and integrate climate risk into bank stress tests, economist Claudia Sahm says. But mainly it "follows orders; Congress tells it what to do."
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Drive-thru coffee is extra hot

by Matt Levin
Sep 17, 2021
Drive-thru coffee shops are attractive to companies because they require fewer employees — especially beneficial during a worker shortage.
Drive-thru coffee shops have seen a boon thanks to work-from-home suburbanites.
Tim Boyle via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

We Gonna Make It - Edit Jadakiss, Styles of The Lox
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Still Think Chrome Sparks
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Whip It DEVO
Call Your Girlfriend Robyn

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:46 PM PDT
26:14
7:33 AM PDT
9:24
1:55 PM PDT
1:50
2:24 AM PDT
9:49
Sep 16, 2021
14:10
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
What happened to Lebanon's economy?
What happened to Lebanon's economy?
Demand is up for small retailers, but supply is another story
Demand is up for small retailers, but supply is another story
Do warehouse clubs like Costco save you money in the long run?
I've Always Wondered ...
Do warehouse clubs like Costco save you money in the long run?
Housing market shows signs of normalizing
Housing market shows signs of normalizing