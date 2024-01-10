Make Me SmartGolden PromisesMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

What are we gonna do with all this empty space?
Jan 9, 2024

What are we gonna do with all this empty space?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Office buildings in the U.S. and storefronts in Shanghai remain emptier than before the pandemic. What gives?

Segments From this episode

The U.S. November trade deficit was $63B, but that's not the important thing

by Matt Levin
Jan 9, 2024
Trade deficit numbers get a lot of attention in election years. Here are some things to know about the nuance behind the numbers.
"Counterintuitively, an expanding trade deficit is typically associated with stronger economic growth in the United States," says Scott Lincicome with the Cato Institute.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Labor Department wants to get more gig workers on company payrolls

by Savannah Maher
Jan 9, 2024
The previous administration made it easier to classify workers for companies like Uber and DoorDash as independent contractors.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash said Tuesday they don't plan to change their business models in light of the new rules.
Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images
Women getting their wings as angel investors

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jan 9, 2024
The practice of personal investment in startup companies is becoming more diverse. That’s influencing which startups get funded.
Tech executives Allison Barr Allen, Deidre Paknad and Adriana Roche speak on a panel at a TechCrunch gathering in 2022.
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for TechCrunch
That empty feeling: Office vacancy rates hits a new high

by Samantha Fields
Jan 9, 2024
Many companies have decided they want employees in the office only part of the time, but they don't want to pay rent on empty space.
As companies commit to long-term hybrid work environments, less office space is needed, leaving many buildings partially vacant.
C. Taylor Crothers/Getty Images
Can cloud seeding save a drought-stricken "national treasure"?

by Amy Scott
Jan 9, 2024
Nevada is among several states investing in technology to manipulate the weather.
Above, clouds linger at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Nevada is among several states investing in technology to manipulate the weather.
George Rose/Getty Images
