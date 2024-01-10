What are we gonna do with all this empty space?
Office buildings in the U.S. and storefronts in Shanghai remain emptier than before the pandemic. What gives?
Segments From this episode
The U.S. November trade deficit was $63B, but that's not the important thing
Trade deficit numbers get a lot of attention in election years. Here are some things to know about the nuance behind the numbers.
Labor Department wants to get more gig workers on company payrolls
The previous administration made it easier to classify workers for companies like Uber and DoorDash as independent contractors.
Women getting their wings as angel investors
The practice of personal investment in startup companies is becoming more diverse. That’s influencing which startups get funded.
That empty feeling: Office vacancy rates hits a new high
Many companies have decided they want employees in the office only part of the time, but they don't want to pay rent on empty space.
Can cloud seeding save a drought-stricken "national treasure"?
Nevada is among several states investing in technology to manipulate the weather.
Music from the episode
Merci Cory and the Wongnotes
Karma Taylor Swift
City Slicker J-Walk
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Toad Lick East Forest
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer