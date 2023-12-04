Whaddya mean capital got “more expensive”?
When interest rates went up, borrowing cash to grow your business got a lot harder. Plus, is one of our reporters smarter than an AI chatbot?
Segments From this episode
Spotify CEO cites "expensive" capital as factor in layoffs. What does that mean?
The music streaming service just announced its third round of layoffs this year after previous years of intensive borrowing.
Who's better at my job, Chinese AI or me?
Makers of AI chatbots have promised it would change how we work. Our reporter put that theory to the test with China's Ernie Bot.
Gold prices hit a record high
The price of gold has been climbing for weeks as investors flock to the “safe haven” amid global uncertainty. But is gold really a safe investment?
For some business owners, higher interest rates are a non-issue
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for almost two years now, affecting virtually everyt;hing in the economy. But some businesses have been relatively insulated from rate hikes.
Half a steak and a straight tequila: how restaurant-goers economize
Splitting dishes, drinking more hard alcohol and skipping dessert are ways customers save while dining out.
Could 3D-printed homes help solve the affordable-housing crisis?
Upstart companies hope 3D printing can disrupt the sector by creating structures in a fraction of the time traditional methods require.
