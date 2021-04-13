The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Welcome to Zoom Town, USA
Apr 13, 2021

Welcome to Zoom Town, USA

Small towns, inundated with remote workers during the pandemic, have come to be known as "Zoom towns." Also on today's show: Why inflation numbers are gonna be wonky for awhile, and what happened to America's public toilets.

Segments From this episode

Why there's a flood of new stock market investors

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 13, 2021
This explosion didn’t happen just because everyone was stuck at home. It started before the pandemic.
New retail investors could have a good shot at growing their savings if they take a long term approach.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Institutional investors are stiff competition for homebuyers

by Amy Scott
Apr 13, 2021
A report estimates that 1 in 5 homes sold in the U.S. goes to an institution like a pension or sovereign wealth fund.
The added competition for so few houses is further driving up prices for everyone.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
After a year on the PPP front lines, a community banker is seeing confidence return

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Apr 13, 2021
PPP loans have produced great results, says Seattle banker Laurie Stewart. She's optimistic about demand rising without inflation.
The interior of the Woolly Mammoth shoe store in Seattle, where Laurie Stewart's Sound Community Bank is based.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
Both passengers and drivers are feeling better about ride-sharing

by Samantha Fields
Apr 13, 2021
Uber just had its best month ever. "We're seeing ride demand track closely with vaccination rates," Lyft's president told us.
More and more people getting vaccinated and having places to go, and they need some way to get there.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

What happened to America’s public toilets?

by Chelsea Wald
Apr 13, 2021
In an excerpt from her new book, science journalist Chelsea Wald writes on the unintended result of a movement to ban pay toilets.
In her new book, “Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet,” Chelsea Wald explores the problem and promise of toilet technology.
Christof Koepsel/Getty Images
California "Zoom town" grapples with influx of remote workers

by Matt Levin
Apr 13, 2021
Truckee's newcomers boost the local economy, but long-term residents see rising prices and a culture clash.
A street in Truckee, California. Since the pandemic hit, the mountain town has become a destination for remote workers, who've brought higher prices and increased congestion.
Matt Levin/Marketplace
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Sundress Butcher Brown
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
1977 Ana Tijoux

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
