Apr 13, 2021
Welcome to Zoom Town, USA
Small towns, inundated with remote workers during the pandemic, have come to be known as "Zoom towns." Also on today's show: Why inflation numbers are gonna be wonky for awhile, and what happened to America's public toilets.
Segments From this episode
Why there's a flood of new stock market investors
This explosion didn’t happen just because everyone was stuck at home. It started before the pandemic.
Institutional investors are stiff competition for homebuyers
A report estimates that 1 in 5 homes sold in the U.S. goes to an institution like a pension or sovereign wealth fund.
After a year on the PPP front lines, a community banker is seeing confidence return
PPP loans have produced great results, says Seattle banker Laurie Stewart. She's optimistic about demand rising without inflation.
Both passengers and drivers are feeling better about ride-sharing
Uber just had its best month ever. "We're seeing ride demand track closely with vaccination rates," Lyft's president told us.
What happened to America’s public toilets?
In an excerpt from her new book, science journalist Chelsea Wald writes on the unintended result of a movement to ban pay toilets.
California "Zoom town" grapples with influx of remote workers
Truckee's newcomers boost the local economy, but long-term residents see rising prices and a culture clash.
Music from the episode
20 Grand Palace RJD2
Sundress Butcher Brown
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
1977 Ana Tijoux
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer