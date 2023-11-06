Undergrad workers unionize
We'll talk to student workers who are fighting for better pay and working conditions. Plus, Starbucks' expansion plans and the state of bank lending.
Segments From this episode
Loan delinquencies are low, lenders say, but payments are later
The Federal Reserve’s Senior Loan Officer survey found that loan standards are tightening. Borrowers are mostly keeping up, though.
Starbucks is betting there aren't enough Starbucks
The beverage chain has a plan to grow to 55,000 locations globally, including some that specialize in drive-thru and delivery.
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
The number of new jobs created each month has been trending down for the past year — but there is also a good amount of positive data in the latest report.
Feeling burnt out from COVID-19, one nurse turned to chainsaw art
"I got that first chainsaw and, I don't know, I just felt right at home," says Taylor White, a chainsaw carver in Maine.
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
And those students are likely to take their engagement beyond the academy.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer