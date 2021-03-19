Mar 19, 2021
Turning an economic corner?
Relief money is going out, vaccinations are ramping up and people are ready to spend. Also on today's show, Disney is facing a complaint of pay secrecy.
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times and Jordyn Holman from Bloomberg about takeaways from the Federal Open Market Committee’s March meeting, retail sales and the economic outlook.
Disney faces pay-secrecy complaint in lawsuit
It's illegal under labor laws to prohibit employees from discussing salaries, though informal taboos are common.
Amazon bets a billion a year that NFL's "Thursday Night Football" will draw customers
The games themselves might never be profitable, but the Prime members they draw probably will be.
Washington apple farmer is "optimistic" as workers get vaccinated
“They are on the front lines of the food production industry in this country," said Patrick Smith, who runs Loftus Ranches.
