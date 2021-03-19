The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Turning an economic corner?
Mar 19, 2021

Turning an economic corner?

Relief money is going out, vaccinations are ramping up and people are ready to spend. Also on today's show, Disney is facing a complaint of pay secrecy.

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times and Jordyn Holman from Bloomberg about takeaways from the Federal Open Market Committee’s March meeting, retail sales and the economic outlook.
Disney faces pay-secrecy complaint in lawsuit

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 19, 2021
It's illegal under labor laws to prohibit employees from discussing salaries, though informal taboos are common.
Pay secrecy policies keep women and people of color from finding out just how much less money they may make compared to their white, male colleagues.
Molly Riley/AFP via Getty Images
Amazon bets a billion a year that NFL's "Thursday Night Football" will draw customers

by Samantha Fields
Mar 19, 2021
The games themselves might never be profitable, but the Prime members they draw probably will be.
Amazon's NFL deal may expand the ranks of Prime members. Experts also say the online giant has room to up its streaming game.
Marc Atkins/Getty Images
COVID-19

Washington apple farmer is "optimistic" as workers get vaccinated

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Minju Park
Mar 19, 2021
“They are on the front lines of the food production industry in this country," said Patrick Smith, who runs Loftus Ranches.
"I’m really hopeful that when we get to our harvest season, globally, things are really looking up," says Patrick Smith, whose family runs Loftus Ranches, an apple and hops farm in Yakima, Washington.
Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Aminals Baths
Eye Of The Storm Ensemble Entendu
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
Hanging Gardens Classixx
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn, Karen Be
Mine Forever Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
