Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talks infrastructure, inflation and the debt ceiling
Nov 9, 2021

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talks infrastructure, inflation and the debt ceiling

Plus: Teen employment remains strong, General Electric will end its conglomerate days and an undocumented couple struggle months after Hurricane Ida flooded their home.

Segments From this episode

"We simply must pay our bills": Janet Yellen on debt, inflation, infrastructure and what the economy needs

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 9, 2021
The Treasury secretary doesn't see a 1970s-style inflation shock on the horizon. "The Federal Reserve wouldn’t permit that to happen."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Glasgow, Scotland, last week for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Friendly breakup: After 129 years, GE plans future as 3 smaller companies

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 9, 2021
Separate operations focused on aviation, health care and energy will be more agile — and independent of one another's weaknesses.
General Electric said it will end its days as a conglomerate, separating into companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.
Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP via Getty Images
Without teen workers, "we'd have to close our doors"

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 9, 2021
A hot job market continues to seek out teenagers. But will that hurt their academics and long-term job prospects?
Amid a labor shortage, the teenage employment rates remain high.
Fly View Productions via Getty Images
Hurricane Ida flooded their basement apartment. Months later, they've barely begun to recover.

by Samantha Fields
Nov 9, 2021
Many New York basement apartments flooded in September. Most of the hardest-hit residents were low-income, and most were immigrants.
People clean up their flooded homes in Queens, New York, after the remnants of Ida passed through the area. The storm hit undocumented immigrants particularly hard.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
