Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talks infrastructure, inflation and the debt ceiling
Plus: Teen employment remains strong, General Electric will end its conglomerate days and an undocumented couple struggle months after Hurricane Ida flooded their home.
"We simply must pay our bills": Janet Yellen on debt, inflation, infrastructure and what the economy needs
The Treasury secretary doesn't see a 1970s-style inflation shock on the horizon. "The Federal Reserve wouldn’t permit that to happen."
Friendly breakup: After 129 years, GE plans future as 3 smaller companies
Separate operations focused on aviation, health care and energy will be more agile — and independent of one another's weaknesses.
Without teen workers, "we'd have to close our doors"
A hot job market continues to seek out teenagers. But will that hurt their academics and long-term job prospects?
Hurricane Ida flooded their basement apartment. Months later, they've barely begun to recover.
Many New York basement apartments flooded in September. Most of the hardest-hit residents were low-income, and most were immigrants.
