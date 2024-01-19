“Treasury is used to doing what Treasury wants to do”
Treasury advisers say a focus on racial equity is sorely needed.
Segments From this episode
What does the economy look like if inflation stays at 3%?
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal and several economists weigh in.
What does "overqualified" really mean in hiring?
With the share of older people in the workforce growing, maybe it's time to rethink the label.
Need space to store your vinyl records? This small business makes furniture for that.
Matthew Wicker, owner of Oregon-based WickerWoodWorks, is profiting from the renewed popularity of records and record players.
"We've got a lot more progress to go" on fixing racial disparities caused by the tax system
Dorothy Brown of Georgetown University has spent her career researching race and the tax code. Now, she advises the Treasury Department.
