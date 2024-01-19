Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

“Treasury is used to doing what Treasury wants to do”
Jan 18, 2024

“Treasury is used to doing what Treasury wants to do”

Loren Elliott/AFP via Getty Images
Treasury advisers say a focus on racial equity is sorely needed.

What does the economy look like if inflation stays at 3%?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal and several economists weigh in.

What does "overqualified" really mean in hiring?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 18, 2024
With the share of older people in the workforce growing, maybe it's time to rethink the label.
"The reality is that 'overqualified' is often a code word for too old," says Dana Siomkos, founder and CEO of recruiting firm You and Them. As more young people move into managerial roles, older job searchers are having trouble getting hired.
skynesher/Getty Images
My Economy

Need space to store your vinyl records? This small business makes furniture for that.

by Sofia Terenzio
Jan 18, 2024
Matthew Wicker, owner of Oregon-based WickerWoodWorks, is profiting from the renewed popularity of records and record players.
Wicker makes handmade pieces to store vinyl records and turntables.
Courtesy Matthew Wicker
Shelf Life

"We've got a lot more progress to go" on fixing racial disparities caused by the tax system

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 18, 2024
Dorothy Brown of Georgetown University has spent her career researching race and the tax code. Now, she advises the Treasury Department.
The Internal Revenue Service does not collect or publish statistics by race, but there is more to the story, says Dorothy Brown of Georgetown University.
J. David Ake/Getty Images
