This isn’t the old normal
It's the new normal — more remote work, more self-employment, more activism. Plus, car bloat has societal impacts.
Segments From this episode
Microsoft is adding a dedicated AI key to its keyboards
The key will launch Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant program. But whether users will take to it is an open question.
The hefty costs of heavier cars
The trend of bigger, weightier vehicles — known as car bloat — has contributed to road fatalities and environmental contamination.
Is layoff season shifting away from the holidays?
Employees who lose their jobs at the end of they year may vent on social media. That can hurt a company's reputation, experts say.
More people shopped by phone than by computer over the holidays
Consumers are more comfortable making impulse buys on smartphones — and retailers know it.
A Detroit frame shop balances shoppers and custom orders over the holidays
“We had to kind of balance the time that we would do consultations, and then people are just, you know, regular shopping,” said Eric Vaughn, owner of Eric’s I’ve Been Framed in Detroit. “I had to kind of cut it off at a certain point because we had to have time to do the work.”
Music from the episode
Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Lovely You Monster Rally
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer