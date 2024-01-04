My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially InclinedGolden Promises

This isn’t the old normal
Jan 4, 2024

This isn’t the old normal

Hispanolistic/Getty Images
It's the new normal — more remote work, more self-employment, more activism. Plus, car bloat has societal impacts.

Segments From this episode

Microsoft is adding a dedicated AI key to its keyboards

by Matt Levin
Jan 4, 2024
The key will launch Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant program. But whether users will take to it is an open question.
The AI key will be the first time Microsoft has made a major change to its PC keyboards since 1994.
Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images
The hefty costs of heavier cars

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Sofia Terenzio
Jan 4, 2024
The trend of bigger, weightier vehicles — known as car bloat — has contributed to road fatalities and environmental contamination.
Over 80% of new vehicles these days are SUVs and pickup trucks, said David Zipper of the MIT Mobility Initiative. Bigger vehicles have bigger impacts on safety and the environment.
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
Is layoff season shifting away from the holidays?

by Henry Epp
Jan 4, 2024
Employees who lose their jobs at the end of they year may vent on social media. That can hurt a company's reputation, experts say.
A layoff will go down easier if employees get regular updates on the company’s health, says HR consultant Deb Best.
Avava/Getty Images
More people shopped by phone than by computer over the holidays

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 4, 2024
Consumers are more comfortable making impulse buys on smartphones — and retailers know it.
As people get more comfortable shopping on their phones, retailers are offering apps meant to attract and retain time-pressed customers.
Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images
A Detroit frame shop balances shoppers and custom orders over the holidays

by Sean McHenry

“We had to kind of balance the time that we would do consultations, and then people are just, you know, regular shopping,” said Eric Vaughn, owner of Eric’s I’ve Been Framed in Detroit. “I had to kind of cut it off at a certain point because we had to have time to do the work.”

Music from the episode

Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Lovely You Monster Rally

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

