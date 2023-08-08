The “slow burn” phase of the banking crisis
Moody's reduced the credit ratings of several regional banks, suggesting the sector's woes aren't over. Plus, the business impact of the Teamsters deal with UPS.
Regional banks' problems enter the "slow burn" phase
Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of several regional banks this week, citing rising costs and the troubled commercial real estate sector.
Some trucking companies in California are trying EVs, eyeing a state mandate down the road
In April, the state's Air Resources Board adopted a new mandate that would require companies with fleets of 50 or more trucks to start transitioning to electric vehicles.
China's exports are falling, and that's a bad sign for the global economy
China is the world’s top exporter, and its trade data is a barometer for consumer spending around the world.
Debunking the myth of the male hunter
An anthropologist found evidence of women hunting in nearly 80% of societies studied.
