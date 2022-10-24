How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The ripple effects of rising rates
Oct 24, 2022

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we'll take a closer look at how the Federal Reserve's rate hikes hit tech companies and the housing market. Plus, low water levels on the Mississippi River disrupt freight barges.

Rising interest rates pack a punch for tech companies

by Justin Ho
Oct 24, 2022
Microsoft, Apple and Meta are reporting earnings this week. But rising interest rates are luring investors away from tech stocks.
For tech companies like Apple that promise longer-term gains to investors rather than short-term results, higher interest rates can pose a challenge.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
As the housing market cools off, buyers have "room to breathe"

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 24, 2022
Rates are near 7% for a 30-year fixed mortgage, highest in two decades. For buyers who can afford it, shopping is less stressful.
Listings are staying on the market for about 19 days now, according to Zillow. That's much longer than in the spring.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Low water levels in the Mississippi River are disrupting the supply chain

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Oct 24, 2022
Austin Golding says his family's barge business was able to plan ahead, but it's still costing the company money and productivity.
A tug pushes a barge down the Mississippi River through St. Paul, Minnesota.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
What do releases from the U.S. oil reserve mean for prices at the pump?

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 24, 2022
Added supply from government storage may ease gas costs, but officials hope the plan to replenish U.S. reserve stirs more production.
A Strategic Petroleum Reserve storage site in Texas. President Biden plans to release 15 million barrels of oil to counter high gas prices.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
How much 'art' can there be in artificial intelligence?

by Matt Levin
Oct 24, 2022
Increasingly sophisticated text-to-image platforms are intensifying the debate about what art really is and whether only humans can create it.
This AI-produced piece won a first place prize at the Colorado State art fair. © 2022 Jason M Allen
Courtesy Allen
Medicare rejected a controversial Alzheimer's drug. Participants still ended up paying for it.

by Lily Jamali
Oct 24, 2022
Medicare raised premiums late last year in preparation to cover the drug Aduhelm. Ultimately, Medicare rejected coverage of the drug, with limited exceptions.
Biogen initially price its Alzheimer’s treatment drug at $56,000 a year. That figure was factored in when Medicare set Medicare Part B premiums late last year.
Dominick Reuter/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

