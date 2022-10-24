The ripple effects of rising rates
Today, we'll take a closer look at how the Federal Reserve's rate hikes hit tech companies and the housing market. Plus, low water levels on the Mississippi River disrupt freight barges.
Segments From this episode
Rising interest rates pack a punch for tech companies
Microsoft, Apple and Meta are reporting earnings this week. But rising interest rates are luring investors away from tech stocks.
As the housing market cools off, buyers have "room to breathe"
Rates are near 7% for a 30-year fixed mortgage, highest in two decades. For buyers who can afford it, shopping is less stressful.
Low water levels in the Mississippi River are disrupting the supply chain
Austin Golding says his family's barge business was able to plan ahead, but it's still costing the company money and productivity.
What do releases from the U.S. oil reserve mean for prices at the pump?
Added supply from government storage may ease gas costs, but officials hope the plan to replenish U.S. reserve stirs more production.
How much 'art' can there be in artificial intelligence?
Increasingly sophisticated text-to-image platforms are intensifying the debate about what art really is and whether only humans can create it.
Medicare rejected a controversial Alzheimer's drug. Participants still ended up paying for it.
Medicare raised premiums late last year in preparation to cover the drug Aduhelm. Ultimately, Medicare rejected coverage of the drug, with limited exceptions.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer