The price tag of those debt limit debates
Apr 17, 2023

The price tag of those debt limit debates

Julia Nikhinson/Getty Images
The last debt limit stalemates drove up the cost of government borrowing — and that's happening yet again. Plus, why most factories in China are short of workers.

Segments From this episode

The last time the U.S. almost defaulted on its loans, the consequences were expensive

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 17, 2023
The phrase "debt ceiling" brings some people right back to 2011, when the U.S. also went down to the wire.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy delivers a speech about the economy and debt ceiling at the New York Stock Exchange on April 17. McCarthy said that “defaulting on our debt is not an option.” But neither McCarthy nor the White House are showing any signs of compromising.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
You can pay your taxes in cash — if you're up for the challenge

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Apr 17, 2023
Jay Zagorsky of Boston University paid his taxes in $100 bills and exact change. A cashless society has some disadvantages, he says.
"There are some advantages of cash that we're going to lose once we suddenly go to a pure cashless economy," says Boston University professor Jay Zagorsky.
Murtaja Lateef/AFP via Getty Images
Why more workers in China are ruling out factory jobs

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 17, 2023
Despite high unemployment among young people, most factories are short of workers. It might reflect false promises and poor conditions.
Production in progress at a factory in China's eastern Anhui province. Factory work has lost much of its popularity as a career choice. “The workers just don't trust factory owners,” one former employee said.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
Layoffs signal retailers are adjusting to more sharp turns

by Savannah Maher
Apr 17, 2023
Retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are cutting staff as consumers pull back on discretionary spending.
Retail sales had a weak showing in March, and stores like Best Buy and Walmart are laying off workers.
Ken Betancur/Getty Images
Could AI be used to sway federal rule-making?

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 17, 2023
Federal agencies often ask the public to weigh in on rules and their implementation. But how could programs like ChatGPT affect or influence that process?
George Washington University's Mark Febrizio argues that tech like ChatGPT could make it easier for more people to weigh in on policymaking.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
My Economy

The way of water: Running a business on the banks of the Wisconsin River

by Nicholas Guiang
Apr 17, 2023
As seasonal businesses focus on inflation and new hires for the summer, the shadow of a possible recession looms in the background.
"In general, people will continue to recreate even during a recession," said Scott Teuber of Wisconsin River Outings.
courtesy Scott Teuber
Music from the episode

Benzoin Gum MF DOOM
black coffee Elijah Who
Calling (Never Stop) Anchorsong
Vur Vai Kwesta
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Curious Worriers

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

