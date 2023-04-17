Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.
The price tag of those debt limit debates
The last debt limit stalemates drove up the cost of government borrowing — and that's happening yet again. Plus, why most factories in China are short of workers.
The last time the U.S. almost defaulted on its loans, the consequences were expensive
The phrase "debt ceiling" brings some people right back to 2011, when the U.S. also went down to the wire.
You can pay your taxes in cash — if you're up for the challenge
Jay Zagorsky of Boston University paid his taxes in $100 bills and exact change. A cashless society has some disadvantages, he says.
Why more workers in China are ruling out factory jobs
Despite high unemployment among young people, most factories are short of workers. It might reflect false promises and poor conditions.
Layoffs signal retailers are adjusting to more sharp turns
Retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are cutting staff as consumers pull back on discretionary spending.
Could AI be used to sway federal rule-making?
Federal agencies often ask the public to weigh in on rules and their implementation. But how could programs like ChatGPT affect or influence that process?
The way of water: Running a business on the banks of the Wisconsin River
As seasonal businesses focus on inflation and new hires for the summer, the shadow of a possible recession looms in the background.
