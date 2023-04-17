The way of water: Running a business on the banks of the Wisconsin River

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

As the snow melts and rivers begin to flow once again, Scott Teuber of Wisconsin River Outings in Boscobel, Wisconsin, preps to launch the first boats of the year. Heading into his 20th season, Teuber set May 19 as the opening weekend. Until then though, he is focused on filling out his staff.

“I know that I have about three returning staff, which is about average over the years of people that come back multiple years in a row,” Teuber said. “In a perfect world, we need about 10 people to run the operation. I generally end up at about seven or eight and we make that work, but I’m always looking for those extra couple.”

Along with working through the yearly hiring challenges, the cloud of a potential summertime recession seems to loom, but Teuber remains optimistic. In his experience, people will continue to recreate.

“So, I wouldn’t be so bold as to say we’re recession-proof, but we’re a less expensive option than some other things people could be doing. And it gets them outside, it gets them with family and keeps them off the couch,” Teuber said.

Families and friends enjoy overnight trips along the sandbars and cliffs of the Wisconsin River. (Courtesy Scott Teuber)

Despite the multitude of challenges for a seasonal business, the groups Teuber sends out on the river are why he continues to push through the hard times.

“It’s always great to see the smiles on their faces,” he said. “They’re tired, they want to shower, but they can appreciate the experience they had. And that is what makes me on a Sunday evening say, ‘This continues to be worth doing and looking forward to the next weekend.'”

