The “paper ceiling”
Nov 28, 2022

The “paper ceiling”

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Hiring software can filter out qualified applicants who don't have the "right" degree. Plus, Zelle scams and holiday movie marathons.

Segments From this episode

Deadline looms for potentially "perilous" nationwide rail strike

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Nov 28, 2022
The effects of a work stoppage could be felt as soon as Dec. 5. Many in the private sector are looking to Congress for a solution.
A rail strike could affect energy, wastewater treatment and much more. "Rail companies have been pushed to get those better profit margins, better performance on Wall Street, and .... are trying to use as little equipment and staff as possible," says Rachel Premack of FreightWaves.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
When "buy now, pay later" becomes a way to pay for groceries

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 28, 2022
Many buy now, pay later services began as a way to help people make big-ticket purchases. Now, it's also a way to finance essentials.
While buy now, pay later started off as a way to finance big ticket purchases, some consumers are turning to it to pay for gas or groceries.
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images
Companies are ditching degree requirements, but what about their hiring software?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 28, 2022
Applicant tracking systems often hone in on degrees, specific schools, previous employers and key words that can bias the process.
"An increasing number of employers have vowed to do away with degree requirements, but the bias is often embedded in the software companies use to screen applicants," says Shad Ahmed with the nonprofit Opportunity@Work.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Big banks discuss reimbursement for Zelle users victimized by scammers

by Savannah Maher
Nov 28, 2022
With new fintech comes new fraud.
Large banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase, are creating a system to reimburse customers who fall victim to scams.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Frontier Airlines hangs up on customer service by telephone

by Samantha Fields
Nov 28, 2022
Dial the number, and a recorded message refers you to the website or mobile app. That could alienate some customers, one analyst says.
Frontier Airlines will handle customer service through an online chat service and its app.
Michael Francis McElroy/Getty Images
Why TV networks and streaming brands pump out more holiday films every year

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 28, 2022
They do well with a key advertising demographic: young women.
A kickoff event for Lifetime's Christmas movie season in 2019.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

