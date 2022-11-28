The “paper ceiling”
Hiring software can filter out qualified applicants who don't have the "right" degree. Plus, Zelle scams and holiday movie marathons.
Segments From this episode
Deadline looms for potentially "perilous" nationwide rail strike
The effects of a work stoppage could be felt as soon as Dec. 5. Many in the private sector are looking to Congress for a solution.
When "buy now, pay later" becomes a way to pay for groceries
Many buy now, pay later services began as a way to help people make big-ticket purchases. Now, it's also a way to finance essentials.
Companies are ditching degree requirements, but what about their hiring software?
Applicant tracking systems often hone in on degrees, specific schools, previous employers and key words that can bias the process.
Big banks discuss reimbursement for Zelle users victimized by scammers
With new fintech comes new fraud.
Frontier Airlines hangs up on customer service by telephone
Dial the number, and a recorded message refers you to the website or mobile app. That could alienate some customers, one analyst says.
Why TV networks and streaming brands pump out more holiday films every year
They do well with a key advertising demographic: young women.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer