Jun 3, 2021
The long-term challenges of long-term unemployment
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on today's show: How the airline industry sees the future; Ally Bank's decision to permanently end overdraft fees; and we check back in with a pasta restaurant owner in New York City.
Segments From this episode
With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges
The stigma impacts employers who are less likely to hire those applicants and job seekers who internalize shame and doubt.
Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?
United has ordered 15 Concorde-like planes, with the expectation that they could be carrying passengers by 2029.
Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.
Ally Bank says the charges made up less than 1% of revenue and disproportionately affected Black, Latinx and low-income customers.
Despite tariffs and rising costs, the steel industry might also have pricing power
After a difficult 2020, VP of RM Metals in New Jersey Sam Desai talks about the outlook for his company and for the steel sector writ large.
A few days in the life of a restaurant owner this spring
Business is booming — and that has brought a whole new set of challenges.
Music from the episode
6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
11 O'Clock Friday Night Hamilton Leithauser
We Will Not Make It (Not Without You) Twin Peaks
To Zion (feat. Carlos Santana) Ms. Lauryn Hill, Carlos Santana
All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) Chance the Rapper, Knox Fortune
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer