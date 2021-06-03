Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The long-term challenges of long-term unemployment
Jun 3, 2021

The long-term challenges of long-term unemployment

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's show: How the airline industry sees the future; Ally Bank's decision to permanently end overdraft fees; and we check back in with a pasta restaurant owner in New York City.

Segments From this episode

With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 3, 2021
The stigma impacts employers who are less likely to hire those applicants and job seekers who internalize shame and doubt.
Long-term unemployment often comes with anxiety and feelings of shame.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 3, 2021
United has ordered 15 Concorde-like planes, with the expectation that they could be carrying passengers by 2029.
The final British Airways Concorde flight lifts off from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on its final voyage to London in 2003.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.

by Samantha Fields
Jun 3, 2021
Ally Bank says the charges made up less than 1% of revenue and disproportionately affected Black, Latinx and low-income customers.
The banking industry generated $12 billion from overdraft fees last year, but for many banks, the charges make little impact on financial results.
Nicola Katie via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Despite tariffs and rising costs, the steel industry might also have pricing power

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jun 3, 2021
After a difficult 2020, VP of RM Metals in New Jersey Sam Desai talks about the outlook for his company and for the steel sector writ large.
A steel manufacturer in Harvey, IL.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A few days in the life of a restaurant owner this spring

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 3, 2021
Business is booming — and that has brought a whole new set of challenges.
Pasta Louise has weathered the COVID-19 winter and is sticking around.
Marielle Segara/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
11 O'Clock Friday Night Hamilton Leithauser
We Will Not Make It (Not Without You) Twin Peaks
To Zion (feat. Carlos Santana) Ms. Lauryn Hill, Carlos Santana
All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) Chance the Rapper, Knox Fortune

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
A few days in the life of a restaurant owner this spring
A few days in the life of a restaurant owner this spring
With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges
With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges
Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.
Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.
Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?
Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?