A few days in the life of a restaurant owner this spring

Allison Arevalo owns a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, called Pasta Louise. Back in December, she kept a weeklong diary for us as she, like many restaurant owners, faced a COVID-19 winter. Pasta Louise opened in July 2020, just a few months into the pandemic and well before we had an approved vaccine or any idea how bad things would get again.
Well, it survived; turns out there are a lot of people who wanted to escape their houses, even if that meant eating pasta while huddled under a heater in 30 degree weather. Now, business is booming for Pasta Louise. But the spring has brought a whole new set of challenges, including long waits, cranky customers and not enough staff.
Arevalo recorded another diary for us this May.
Click the audio player above to hear Arevalo’s story.
