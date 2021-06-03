A few days in the life of a restaurant owner this spring

Allison Arevalo owns a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, called Pasta Louise. Back in December, she kept a weeklong diary for us as she, like many restaurant owners, faced a COVID-19 winter. Pasta Louise opened in July 2020, just a few months into the pandemic and well before we had an approved vaccine or any idea how bad things would get again.

Marielle Segarra/Marketplace

Well, it survived; turns out there are a lot of people who wanted to escape their houses, even if that meant eating pasta while huddled under a heater in 30 degree weather. Now, business is booming for Pasta Louise. But the spring has brought a whole new set of challenges, including long waits, cranky customers and not enough staff.

Arevalo recorded another diary for us this May.

