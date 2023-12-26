The inflation blame game
It's easy to say inflation is the source of our money woes. Is it time to stop?
So when do we all start accepting that high inflation isn't a thing any more?
Businesses may not have an incentive to lower prices if consumers are still in an inflation mindset.
Car market could be boring in 2024. That's good.
The tumult in car prices moderated in 2023. Expect more of the same next year.
Do kids have too much stuff?
"Even more stuff started kind of flooding in during that window of time when going places wasn't really an option," says Washington Post feature writer Caitlin Gibson.
Hopes for a rebound in China's property market have been driving up the price of iron ore
But the hoped-for rebound not materialize.
For a Wyoming family, opening a distillery was about facing "uncertain financial times" head on
"There was a romantic ideal about being in control of your own destiny," says Backwards Distilling co-founder Amber Pollock.
What's up with grocery eco-labels?
Consumers are increasingly asking how sustainable the produce they’re buying is, so the European Union is trying to find a simpler grading system.
