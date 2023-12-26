My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism
The inflation blame game
Dec 26, 2023

The inflation blame game

It's easy to say inflation is the source of our money woes. Is it time to stop?

Segments From this episode

So when do we all start accepting that high inflation isn't a thing any more?

by Matt Levin
Dec 26, 2023
Businesses may not have an incentive to lower prices if consumers are still in an inflation mindset.
Spending on discretionary items can be tougher to cut back on when everything costs more. Some consumers see that extra spending as a way to cope with the stress of inflation, says Andy Manthei at GreenPath Financial Wellness.
Car market could be boring in 2024. That's good.

by Henry Epp
Dec 26, 2023
The tumult in car prices moderated in 2023. Expect more of the same next year.
In recent years, the semiconductor shortage made new cars scarce. Now, the vehicle industry is back to normal-ish.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Do kids have too much stuff?

by Kimberly Adams and Richard Cunningham
Dec 26, 2023
"Even more stuff started kind of flooding in during that window of time when going places wasn't really an option," says Washington Post feature writer Caitlin Gibson.
"I live in a small house, we don't have endless space. And it's okay to convey that to people," says Caitlin Gibson, features writer for The Washington Post.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Hopes for a rebound in China's property market have been driving up the price of iron ore

by Lily Jamali
Dec 26, 2023
But the hoped-for rebound not materialize.
An iron ore mine near Kathu, South Africa. With 70% of global demand for iron ore coming from China, prices are partially dictated by the Chinese property market.
Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

For a Wyoming family, opening a distillery was about facing "uncertain financial times" head on

by Sarah Leeson
Dec 26, 2023
"There was a romantic ideal about being in control of your own destiny," says Backwards Distilling co-founder Amber Pollock.
Amber Pollock behind the bar at the distillery's tasting room in Casper, Wyoming.
Courtesy Pollock
What's up with grocery eco-labels?

by Jo Critcher

Consumers are increasingly asking how sustainable the produce they’re buying is, so the European Union is trying to find a simpler grading system.

Music from the episode

Boxing Day Blues Courtney Barnett
People Everywhere Khruangbin
Falafel Tom Misch
Flowers The Deli
The World Ender Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

