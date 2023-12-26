My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

My Economy

For a Wyoming family, opening a distillery was about facing “uncertain financial times” head on

Sarah Leeson Dec 26, 2023
Amber Pollock behind the bar at the distillery's tasting room in Casper, Wyoming. Courtesy Pollock
For a Wyoming family, opening a distillery was about facing "uncertain financial times" head on

Amber Pollock behind the bar at the distillery's tasting room in Casper, Wyoming. Courtesy Pollock
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

In the weeks between Thanksgiving and the new year, perhaps unsurprisingly, people drink. So much so that, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, the industry makes a quarter of its annual profit in that end-of-year period.

Amber and Mallory Pollock, along with Amber’s family, own and operate Backwards Distilling Co. in Casper, Wyoming. And, as they know, the early years of owning a business can require all hands on deck.

“I have a background in finance, and I brought that to the table but quickly was finding myself behind the bar,” Mallory said. “So it was shaking cocktails on a Friday night, and, if it was slow enough, I’d run upstairs to my desk and write checks and check accounts.”

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









