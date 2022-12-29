The government’s labor watchdog is getting a bigger budget
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
During a time of growing support for unions, the National Labor Relations Board is getting a budget boost. Plus, oil drilling in West Texas leads to major earthquakes.
Segments From this episode
What to expect from the 2023 Farm Bill
Advocates for everything from nutrition programs to tribal food sovereignty to climate and sustainability initiatives will be keeping an eye on the bill next year.
Federal agency that oversees unions will get first funding boost in a decade
The National Labor Relations Board's resources have been stretched thin at a time when union organizing is surging.
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
The end-of-year deadline often means a rush to buy eligible items, like thermometers, pain relievers and feminine hygiene products.
In the West Texas oil patch, a boom in drilling has led to a growing number of earthquakes
After multiple near-record Texas earthquakes, oil and gas regulators say they’re stepping up efforts to reduce quakes triggered by industry activity.
Can Mediterranean search and rescue NGOs survive in 2023?
The job of finding and rescuing people in the Mediterranean Sea has been carried out by charities since EU member states stopped their operations. But with spiralling fuel costs and competition for donations with other humanitarian causes, one NGO is concerned for the future of its funding.
Truckers aren't too enthused about an AI revolution
Autonomous vehicle tech has advanced quite a bit, but we're nowhere close to replacing truck drivers with AI yet ― and we probably don't want to.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer