How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏳⏳⏳ Time is running out to make your year-end gift to Marketplace. Donate Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The government’s labor watchdog is getting a bigger budget
Dec 28, 2022

The government’s labor watchdog is getting a bigger budget

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Olson/Getty Images
During a time of growing support for unions, the National Labor Relations Board is getting a budget boost. Plus, oil drilling in West Texas leads to major earthquakes.

Segments From this episode

What to expect from the 2023 Farm Bill

by Savannah Maher
Dec 28, 2022
Advocates for everything from nutrition programs to tribal food sovereignty to climate and sustainability initiatives will be keeping an eye on the bill next year.
Above, a sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits — which are funded through the Farm Bill — is displayed at a Brooklyn grocery store.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Federal agency that oversees unions will get first funding boost in a decade

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 28, 2022
The National Labor Relations Board's resources have been stretched thin at a time when union organizing is surging.
The funding increase for the National Labor Relations Board comes at a time of high-profile labor organizing. Above, Starbucks workers on strike in Brooklyn, New York, in November.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 28, 2022
The end-of-year deadline often means a rush to buy eligible items, like thermometers, pain relievers and feminine hygiene products.
Feminine hygiene products, like tampons, became FSA-eligible in 2020.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In the West Texas oil patch, a boom in drilling has led to a growing number of earthquakes

by Travis Bubenik
Dec 28, 2022
After multiple near-record Texas earthquakes, oil and gas regulators say they’re stepping up efforts to reduce quakes triggered by industry activity.
A truck travels through the West Texas oil patch. Earthquakes that have rocked the region have been tied to the area's booming oil industry.
Mitch Borden
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Can Mediterranean search and rescue NGOs survive in 2023?

by Frey Lindsay
Dec 28, 2022
The job of finding and rescuing people in the Mediterranean Sea has been carried out by charities since EU member states stopped their operations. But with spiralling fuel costs and competition for donations with other humanitarian causes, one NGO is concerned for the future of its funding.
SOS Mediterranee rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.
BBC
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Truckers aren't too enthused about an AI revolution

by Kimberly Adams and Sarah Leeson
Dec 28, 2022
Autonomous vehicle tech has advanced quite a bit, but we're nowhere close to replacing truck drivers with AI yet ― and we probably don't want to.
AI technology isn't so much being integrated into trucks as it is invading cabs, says Karen Levy.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:05 PM PST
27:36
7:38 AM PST
7:02
1:48 PM PST
1:50
2:34 AM PST
4:22
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Federal agency that oversees unions will get first funding boost in a decade
Federal agency that oversees unions will get first funding boost in a decade
What to expect from the 2023 Farm Bill
What to expect from the 2023 Farm Bill
The struggles continue for Southwest Airlines
Marketplace Morning Report
The struggles continue for Southwest Airlines