The Fed’s “soft landing” is looking bumpy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The S&P 500 tumbled into bear market territory ahead of tomorrow's Federal Reserve meeting. Plus, making it as a Black woman in tech.
Segments From this episode
Some prices take longer than others to drop — and longer than inflation
Some essentials — notably food — may may maintain their price strength. Appliances and furniture may come down quicker.
"Refilleries" give consumers a way to reuse plastic bottles and cut waste
Businesses are reviving an old model to reduce single-use plastic in an effort to curb plastic pollution and fight climate change.
Music from the episode
Aminals Baths
Root Juice Chris Joss
Otomo Bonobo, O'Flynn
Goodness Emancipator
Luv Letter DJ Okawari
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer