The Fed’s “soft landing” is looking bumpy
Jun 13, 2022

The Fed’s “soft landing” is looking bumpy

The S&P 500 tumbled into bear market territory ahead of tomorrow's Federal Reserve meeting. Plus, making it as a Black woman in tech.

Segments From this episode

Some prices take longer than others to drop — and longer than inflation

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 13, 2022
Some essentials — notably food — may may maintain their price strength. Appliances and furniture may come down quicker.
Meat prices have climbed 14% from a year ago, and it may take a while for those price gains to slow.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
"Refilleries" give consumers a way to reuse plastic bottles and cut waste

by Emily Jones
Jun 13, 2022
Businesses are reviving an old model to reduce single-use plastic in an effort to curb plastic pollution and fight climate change.
Samantha Keough browses the plastic-free products at Lite Foot, a mobile refillery that helps customers reuse containers instead of throwing out plastic.
Emily Jones/WABE
Music from the episode

Aminals Baths
Root Juice Chris Joss
Otomo Bonobo, O'Flynn
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land Onra
Goodness Emancipator
Luv Letter DJ Okawari

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

