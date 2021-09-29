How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The families the child tax credit has left behind
Sep 29, 2021

The families the child tax credit has left behind

Plus: How a fleet of British satellites could help combat climate change and the pandemic's impact on Warby Parker comes into focus.

Segments From this episode

Why the debt ceiling really, really matters

Louise Sheiner, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, discusses what could happen if Congress fails to raise or suspend the debt limit.
Here's another shortage to add to the list: paint

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Sep 29, 2021
Ryan Amato of Ryan Amato Painting in Easton, Pennsylvania, talks us through the challenges.
Thanks to labor shortages and a lack of resin, paint is in short supply.
Ming Yeung/Getty Images
Private equity money changed the housing market, then the pandemic hit

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 29, 2021
Big corporate landlords are more likely to evict and harder to talk to, experts say.
The uptick in private equity money in the housing market could pose challenges for renters. Above, New York City's Stuyvesant Town apartments in 2006. Today it's owned by private equity firm Blackstone and its partner Ivanhoé Cambridge.
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
Some undocumented immigrants aren't getting their child tax credit payments

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Sep 29, 2021
The people who most need the aid “have to jump the most hurdles to get it,” says Chabeli Carrazana, economy reporter at the 19th.
The overworked IRS is grappling with the disbursement of child tax credit payments, reporter Chabeli Carrazana says.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Pioneering direct-to-consumer brand Warby Parker goes public

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 29, 2021
The company's business model was prepared it for the online sales boom of the pandemic. Now half its revenue comes from in-person sales.
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange as Warby Parker makes its debut on the stock market on Sept. 29.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
NYC hopes congestion pricing can reduce traffic. How has it worked elsewhere?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 29, 2021
Pretty well, it turns out.
Traffic moves on Second Avenue in March 2020 in New York City, which could become the first city to implement congestion pricing.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
The thermal spy in the sky that could help combat climate change

by Stephen Beard
Sep 29, 2021
A small British company is launching satellites that can check up on your household carbon emissions.
Above, an infrared thermal imaging satellite built by Surrey Satellite Technology. A satellite of this type is under construction for Satellite Vu.
Surrey Satellite Technology
Music from the episode

Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
A Matterapat Dr. Lonnie Smith
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Antenna Bonobo
Satellite STRFKR

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

