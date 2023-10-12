The endless hamster wheel of inflation
The fight against inflation sometimes feels like we're running in place. Are we on the right track? Plus, savings bonds and hire-a-mom.
Segments From this episode
Inflation rates have been a little stuck lately. Is that a bad thing?
Waiting it out might just be part of the journey to cool inflation.
Would-be used-car buyers could be in for a rude awakening on dealers' lots
While prices slipped last month, they're still significantly higher than before the pandemic — and headed higher.
Passengers opting for more airline frills push carrier profits up
After pandemic lockdowns, many passengers want to feel a little spoiled — and are paying good money for that.
Exxon is shelling out $60B to double its Permian production. Why there?
The Permian Basin, which runs through West Texas and New Mexico, produces more oil than most countries.
Mom concierge services are springing up on college campuses
No need to miss mom while you're away at college when you can rent one for $49 per month.
Music from the episode
Rififi Rococo Chris Jones
Afternoon Soul Gramatik
Memories Blue Lab Beats
3 on E Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanely
Cruise Astronautica
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Heartbreaker Crazy P
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer