My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The endless hamster wheel of inflation
Oct 12, 2023

The endless hamster wheel of inflation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Irina Orlova/Getty Images
The fight against inflation sometimes feels like we're running in place. Are we on the right track? Plus, savings bonds and hire-a-mom.

Segments From this episode

Inflation rates have been a little stuck lately. Is that a bad thing?

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 12, 2023
Waiting it out might just be part of the journey to cool inflation.
At this point in the journey to cool inflation, it can feel like we're running in place. Is that such a bad thing?
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Would-be used-car buyers could be in for a rude awakening on dealers' lots

by Henry Epp
Oct 12, 2023
While prices slipped last month, they're still significantly higher than before the pandemic — and headed higher.
Used car prices are dropping. But if you haven't been in the market for a used car since before the pandemic, prices might still shock you.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Passengers opting for more airline frills push carrier profits up

by Savannah Maher
Oct 12, 2023
After pandemic lockdowns, many passengers want to feel a little spoiled — and are paying good money for that.
After some tinkering, airlines seem to have figured out what travelers are willing to pay for premium economy seats. 
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Exxon is shelling out $60B to double its Permian production. Why there?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 12, 2023
The Permian Basin, which runs through West Texas and New Mexico, produces more oil than most countries.
If the Permian Basin were its own country, it would be among the top five oil producers in the world, said Karr Ingham with the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. Above, an oil pumpjack in Odessa, Texas.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Mom concierge services are springing up on college campuses

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Oct 12, 2023
No need to miss mom while you're away at college when you can rent one for $49 per month.
Mindy Horwitz, founder of MindyKNOWS, and friends get the word out about the business.
Courtesy Mindy Horwitz
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Rififi Rococo Chris Jones
Afternoon Soul Gramatik
Memories Blue Lab Beats
3 on E Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanely
Cruise Astronautica
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Heartbreaker Crazy P

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:57 PM PDT
27:07
1:50 PM PDT
1:20
8:03 AM PDT
7:46
3:06 AM PDT
9:36
Oct 11, 2023
12:37
Oct 11, 2023
3:22
Oct 10, 2023
30:52
Inflation rates have been a little stuck lately. Is that a bad thing?
Inflation rates have been a little stuck lately. Is that a bad thing?
October, that magical time of year when holiday shopping begins
October, that magical time of year when holiday shopping begins
Passengers opting for more airline frills push carrier profits up
Passengers opting for more airline frills push carrier profits up
Is it unethical to vacation in Hawaii?
Is it unethical to vacation in Hawaii?