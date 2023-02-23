A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The civil rights movement was an economic movement too
Feb 23, 2023

The civil rights movement was an economic movement too

Demonstrators at the Poor People's March in June 1968. Arnold Sachs/AFP via Getty Images
The economic goals of the civil rights movement included access to good jobs and the expansion of workers' rights. Plus, the war in Ukraine continues to fuel global food insecurity.

Segments From this episode

Continuing unemployment claims, explained

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 23, 2023
Continuing claims for benefits fell by 37,000 for the week, according to the latest data from the Labor Department.
A "Join our team today!" sign posted at a UPS store early this month. Weekly jobless claims data suggests continuing strength in the job market.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A Year of War

A year into the Ukraine war, global food insecurity is at a record high

by Samantha Fields
Feb 23, 2023
In many countries, including Egypt, staples like bread have become much more expensive and harder to come by.
A farmer holds harvested wheat in Cairo. The Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted global grain supplies, causing prices to soar in countries like Egypt.
Roger Anis/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Understanding the civil rights movement as a labor and economic movement

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Feb 23, 2023
Legalized segregation was an economic system that determined people’s livelihoods, says history professor Robin D.G. Kelley.
Protestors hold signs reading "Union Justice Now!" and "Honor King: End Racism!" in Memphis, Tennessee, in April 1968, days after the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
As the pandemic wanes, where's the market for massive online learning?

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 23, 2023
Some platforms have laid off employees, citing the need for sustainable growth.
The pandemic forced a corporate shift to online training platforms. And that may stick, now that employees are used to learning on their own terms.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

