The civil rights movement was an economic movement too
The economic goals of the civil rights movement included access to good jobs and the expansion of workers' rights. Plus, the war in Ukraine continues to fuel global food insecurity.
Continuing unemployment claims, explained
Continuing claims for benefits fell by 37,000 for the week, according to the latest data from the Labor Department.
A year into the Ukraine war, global food insecurity is at a record high
In many countries, including Egypt, staples like bread have become much more expensive and harder to come by.
Understanding the civil rights movement as a labor and economic movement
Legalized segregation was an economic system that determined people’s livelihoods, says history professor Robin D.G. Kelley.
As the pandemic wanes, where's the market for massive online learning?
Some platforms have laid off employees, citing the need for sustainable growth.
