The business of getting offices back in business
Sep 25, 2023

The business of getting offices back in business

Getty Images
Some workers have forgotten in-person work etiquette — or never learned it in the first place. Manners professionals are easing the transition. Plus, how do we accurately describe a government shutdown?

Segments From this episode

Is there a better way to describe what we call a "government shutdown"?

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 25, 2023
The term is a bit misleading: Some government programs keep running even if their workers go unpaid. We asked experts for alternative terms.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack answers questions during a White House press briefing. During a shutdown, some government-funded programs, like WIC, could immediately lose funding, while others, like Medicare and the military can continue operating.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
UAW strike strategy sets companies against each other

by Henry Epp
Sep 25, 2023
The union is making a bet that inconvenienced drivers will side with them – which would put pressure on the Big Three car companies to make a deal.
On Friday, the UAW expanded its strike to several Stellantis and GM auto parts facilities, including this one in Naperville, Ill.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Climate change means more extremes for Washington hops farmer

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Sep 25, 2023
After a cold spring and unseasonably hot and dry summer, Patrick Smith of Yakima is seeing some abnormalities in when his crops mature.
"Overall, I'd say that the apple crop statewide is looking quite good," Washington farmer Patrick Smith says.
Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images
In some cities, domestic workers are entitled to contracts. Many never get one.

by Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
Sep 25, 2023
In Chicago and other cities, contracts outlining pay and scheduling are mandated for domestic workers. Why won’t some employers sign them?
House cleaner Magdalena Mrowca loads her vacuum into her car. A Chicago ordinance requires written contracts for such workers, which is meant to protect them and professionalize a devalued industry, advocates say.
Esther Yoon-Ji Kang/WBEZ
Lego says making bricks from recycled bottles produces more carbon than new plastic

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 25, 2023
Another example of how hard it can be to recycle polymers.
It takes a lot of energy and money to recycle plastics.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Bringing back the lost art of office etiquette

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 25, 2023
Companies are asking workers to brush up their small talk skills and ditch the athleisure wear as return-to-office push gets serious.
"Companies are realizing we need to tell people how to have conversations," said Stacie Haller at Resume Builder.
jacoblund/Getty Images
Music from the episode

In Moe DJ Premier
Atennea Bonobo
It's Only ODEZA, Zyra
Around You Wiobui
Glass Shamir
Lost in Florence cobblepot & jeazer
Ozone Scraper DJ Shadow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

