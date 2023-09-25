The business of getting offices back in business
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some workers have forgotten in-person work etiquette — or never learned it in the first place. Manners professionals are easing the transition. Plus, how do we accurately describe a government shutdown?
Segments From this episode
Is there a better way to describe what we call a "government shutdown"?
The term is a bit misleading: Some government programs keep running even if their workers go unpaid. We asked experts for alternative terms.
UAW strike strategy sets companies against each other
The union is making a bet that inconvenienced drivers will side with them – which would put pressure on the Big Three car companies to make a deal.
Climate change means more extremes for Washington hops farmer
After a cold spring and unseasonably hot and dry summer, Patrick Smith of Yakima is seeing some abnormalities in when his crops mature.
In some cities, domestic workers are entitled to contracts. Many never get one.
In Chicago and other cities, contracts outlining pay and scheduling are mandated for domestic workers. Why won’t some employers sign them?
Lego says making bricks from recycled bottles produces more carbon than new plastic
Another example of how hard it can be to recycle polymers.
Bringing back the lost art of office etiquette
Companies are asking workers to brush up their small talk skills and ditch the athleisure wear as return-to-office push gets serious.
Music from the episode
In Moe DJ Premier
Atennea Bonobo
It's Only ODEZA, Zyra
Around You Wiobui
Glass Shamir
Lost in Florence cobblepot & jeazer
Ozone Scraper DJ Shadow
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer