The business impact of today’s affirmative action ruling
The Supreme Court decision to strike down race-based college admissions could shrink the talent pipeline for American companies. Plus, oil refinery capacity seems to be going up.
Segments From this episode
"American companies are going to have to work harder": How today's affirmative action ruling puts U.S. companies at a disadvantage
Peter Blair Henry, Dean Emeritus of NYU's business school, explains how today's ruling will affect corporate performance.
No more business as usual for the Fed
Technology that can cause banks to fail overnight could force the Federal Reserve to upgrade its infrastructure, while continuing basic regulation to prevent failures from occurring in the first place.
Oil refiners have added capacity. That should reduce the risk of sticker shock at the gas pump.
Last year's price spike was largely the result of a shortage of refining capacity.
Municipal composting helps food scraps find a second life
More and more cities are implementing food scrap collection to reduce landfill methane emissions and help meet climate targets.
Barbie's Dreamhouse paints a picture of America's housing history
From the bachelorette pad of the 1960s to today's pink mansion, the Dreamhouse's evolution shows the politics and trends of American life.
Music from the episode
Get By Talib Kweli
Cirrus Bonobo
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Air Pockets Mocky
Which Way to Paradise Poolside
Everything Now Arcade Fire
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer