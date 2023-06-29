This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Our fiscal year ends June 30, and we need YOUR support to cross the finish line! 🏁
The business impact of today’s affirmative action ruling
Jun 29, 2023

The business impact of today’s affirmative action ruling

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The Supreme Court decision to strike down race-based college admissions could shrink the talent pipeline for American companies. Plus, oil refinery capacity seems to be going up.

Race and Economy

"American companies are going to have to work harder": How today's affirmative action ruling puts U.S. companies at a disadvantage

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jun 29, 2023
Peter Blair Henry, Dean Emeritus of NYU's business school, explains how today's ruling will affect corporate performance.
Supporters of affirmative action protest near the U.S. Supreme Court on June 29.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

No more business as usual for the Fed

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 29, 2023
Technology that can cause banks to fail overnight could force the Federal Reserve to upgrade its infrastructure, while continuing basic regulation to prevent failures from occurring in the first place.
Silicon Valley Bank's problems wouldn’t have been solved by an instant Fed bailout, said Wharton professor Itamar Drechsler.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Oil refiners have added capacity. That should reduce the risk of sticker shock at the gas pump.

by Lily Jamali
Jun 29, 2023
Last year's price spike was largely the result of a shortage of refining capacity.
Capacity at oil refineries seems to be going up.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Municipal composting helps food scraps find a second life

by Caleigh Wells
Jun 29, 2023
More and more cities are implementing food scrap collection to reduce landfill methane emissions and help meet climate targets.
At the Recology facility, workers have to manually remove non-perishable items that people mistakenly throw into green bins — including garden hoses, plastic bags and milk cartons.
Caleigh Wells
Barbie's Dreamhouse paints a picture of America's housing history

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jun 29, 2023
From the bachelorette pad of the 1960s to today's pink mansion, the Dreamhouse's evolution shows the politics and trends of American life.
For more than 60 years, Barbie Dreamhouses have reflected style trends and aspirational homeownership.
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Get By Talib Kweli
Cirrus Bonobo
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Air Pockets Mocky
Which Way to Paradise Poolside
Everything Now Arcade Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

